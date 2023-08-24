The searches of Jamey Noel’s home and several New Chapel Fire/EMS properties last week have left us all wondering what’s coming next, and if criminal charges will be brought against the former Clark County sheriff and others.
The fact that the previous top law enforcement official in Clark County is under investigation is of course concerning. Not only was Noel responsible for upholding and enforcing the law, he was also charged with overseeing the Clark County jail.
Could other law enforcement officers be implicated? Current Clark County Sheriff Scottie Maples released a statement last week accusing Noel of taking paid leave time he wasn’t entitled to, but this investigation seems to be about much more than time off of work. It’s difficult to imagine that Indiana State Police would serve multiple search warrants over paid leave.
To date, ISP hasn’t been overly forthcoming with information, and the search warrant documents remained sealed as of Wednesday. Public officials aren’t saying much on the record. That’s somewhat understandable given the situation.
And this situation potentially goes much deeper than law enforcement.
Noel is the chair of the 9th District GOP and the Clark County Republican Party. He’s also the co-founder of New Chapel. He’s essentially an octopus, with tentacles stretching into several facets of public safety and government.
Let’s start with the former.
The searches of New Chapel properties are worrisome because of the potential effect on ambulance and fire service in Clark and Floyd counties. Officials in both counties have assured residents that contingency plans are being prepared, and this should be a top priority in the coming weeks.
Speaking of ambulances, the Jan. 10 decision by Denise Konkle and Jim Freiberger to break with other Floyd County Council Republicans by voting to purchase two ambulances for the Lafayette and Greenville fire districts could prove quite important. If New Chapel were to have its services halted, the county will need those ambulances to transport patients.
That vote preceded disciplinary action taken by the 9th District GOP against Konkle and Freiberger after Floyd County GOP Chair Heather Archibald-Peters filed complaints against the two council members. While Freiberger received a reprimand, Konkle was banned from running as a Republican for the next five years.
Archibald-Peters cited their votes in favor of a Democrat as vice president of the council and Konkle’s unresolved residency issue as the reasons for seeking the disciplinary action. Konkle claimed it was retaliation for voting for those ambulances. It occurred while some county officials were raising questions about New Chapel’s service, and whether other options should be considered.
If Floyd County were to end its agreement with New Chapel, it would be an expensive loss for New Chapel.
Noel recused himself from the 9th District GOP’s disciplinary vote after Konkle raised the issue of a conflict of interest.
The timing of that disciplinary vote was questioned by many, including the News and Tribune in a February editorial. As we pointed out, other current Floyd County Republicans had voted in favor of Democratic leadership at the city and county council levels, yet were never punished.
We learned this week that Archibald-Peters was recently employed as New Chapel’s attorney. She should refrain from involvement in future Floyd County government matters that involve New Chapel given that the entity is now her client.
As for Noel, we need all of the facts about the investigation. We trust ISP to conduct a full and fair investigation, and to eventually make that information public. This case is too important to Southern Indiana for anything less.
Our phones have been buzzing over the last week. People want answers, and so do we. Eventually records will be unsealed, and questions will have to be addressed.
