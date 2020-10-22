Many of us are ready to get the election over with as we’re holding out hope that once the votes are counted, we can get back to some semblance of decency.
Make no mistake, both the left and right extremes have pushed us to a breaking point. No party has a monopoly on hate or hypocrisy, and partisanship has blinded us to mediation and common ground.
But what’s frightening to consider is that no matter who wins the presidency, 2021 could be a more challenging year than 2020 in several ways. Not trying to give you a pre-Halloween scare, but the warning signs are there. Instead of focusing so much on the October discovery of a laptop or what the incumbent tweeted, we should be more concerned with how we’re going to get through the fallout of a pandemic.
It starts at the local level. If you’ve been paying attention, many of our local governing bodies have passed budgets that are dependent on increased usage of discretionary funds to be balanced. That might not be a bad stop-gap measure in the interim, but it can’t last forever.
Additionally, many officials are warning us that 2022 budgets may have to be trimmed significantly due to anticipated shortfalls in tax collections.
As we elect school board members, county council members and commissioners this November, we must remember they will be the ones tasked with making our local tax dollars stretch and cover the services we depend on in business, education and personal life.
Another frightening factor of this is that many businesses have survived the initial wave of the pandemic through government subsidies. Low-interest loans and grants have kept them above water, but if government resources start dwindling, the public sector won’t have as much leeway to help the private sector. You can see how that could be a big problem moving forward.
Our federal government is gridlocked on additional stimulus packages, though just about every economist in the country is saying they are needed to avoid a major recession. This is yet another example of how partisanship is hurting us.
Recent labor reports are unveiling that our summer recovery was short-lived. Indiana and Kentucky saw significant declines in their labor forces in September, and combined, they are down more than 247,000 jobs since the same time in 2019.
So the declines we’re seeing in the unemployment rate are being driven more by people exiting the workforce than from laborers returning to work. That means more people are depending on government subsidies. That means public coffers are being stressed even more, which leads to other issues.
Our housing market in this region has been booming, but with so many people out of work, how long can it last? How long before homeowners are seeking relief because they can’t pay their mortgage?
This really shouldn’t be a political issue, but in this age, even wearing a mask to keep people’s germs out of your system is considered a statement. Regardless of whether businesses are open at normal capacity or not, there are many Americans who aren’t going to feel comfortable shopping, dining out or even getting out in public until we’re in much better shape in reducing the spread of COVID-19.
Furthermore, if the economic outlook is dreary, consumers will tighten their belts. Less discretionary spending hurts sectors like manufacturing, leisure and hospitality, and those are some of the major employers in our country.
State and federal governments will have to grapple with these issues, as well. Having a vaccine widely available to the public will help, but we’re likely several months away from that and that’s being optimistic. And when the day comes, we need to make sure a vaccine is distributed to everyone, regardless of economic status.
We knew this election would get ugly. We knew it would get personal. We knew it would be as much about emotion as it is policy. But whoever wins, we have a storm brewing that doesn’t care about political affiliation.
This year has been about surviving a pandemic. Next year could be about surviving the economic fallout.
