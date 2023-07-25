“Oppenheimer” is a tremendous movie, one well-worth the admission and three-hour run time.
The film, based on the life of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, includes some of the guilt and struggles the “Father of the Atomic Bomb” and other scientists grappled with in creating a weapon of mass destruction.
Some have suggested the movie doesn’t delve enough into the suffering the U.S. inflicted on the Japanese people by dropping two atomic bombs on the country in 1945 to force a surrender. The film certainly entertains the notion that the Manhattan Project team opened a door to unfathomable destruction — a gateway that cannot be closed.
It’s a pertinent time for the release of the movie. In his latest book, “The Need to be Whole,” Kentucky author Wendell Berry writes about Oppenheimer and a moral question — because something can be created, should it be?
With many wondering where artificial intelligence will take us, it’s certainly an inquiry we should all be considering. Yet as it pertains to atomic bombs, which led to the manufacturing of thousands of nuclear weapons, one should also weigh how much force is necessary to save the masses. I would argue that the creation of such weaponry has actually saved millions of lives, and possibly our own.
Japan attacked the U.S. at Pearl Harbor to back the country’s aggressive plans to control the Pacific. They wanted our oil and other commodities — supplies that had been cut off or reduced by the U.S. as Japan invaded other countries and threatened its neighbors.
Some of the bloodiest fighting of World War II occurred in the Pacific. Even after Hitler’s suicide and the imminent fall of Germany, Japan refused to concede. Military planners estimated that millions could die if the U.S. invaded Japan. Thus, atomic bombs were dropped over Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and Japan finally surrendered.
Hundreds of thousands died from the atomic bombs. Millions would have likely died without their creation. Dropping bombs isn’t ideal, but sometimes it’s the best option.
Without the creation of atomic and hydrogen bombs, it’s hard to fathom the Cold War. Instead, Russia and the U.S. would have likely fought a hot war, potentially on the soil of both countries. The threat of assured mutual destruction is mostly to credit for avoiding direct conflict between the great powers, though that awkward peace is being tested.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014, tensions have been high. They reached a boiling point after the Russians doubled down on their annexation of Crimea by launching an all-out attack on their neighbor in February 2022.
NATO, led by the U.S., is supplying Ukrainians with the weapons they need to fight back. Undoubtedly without such aid, Russia would have controlled the country in a matter of weeks. Thousands if not millions of Ukrainians would have been slaughtered.
But some have been critical of our support. They’re skeptical about the amounts of money and weaponry being sent to Ukraine, and whether we should be involved in another war on European soil. Undoubtedly these facts should be considered, but so should the consequences of inaction.
Cutting off aid to Ukraine doesn’t end the war, it creates a killing field. It also encourages Russia to invade other countries, defying sovereignty.
Former President Donald Trump boasts that he would end the war in one day if re-elected, yet he did nothing to bring Crimea back to Ukraine during his previous stint in the Oval Office. Former President Barack Obama’s tough talk on Syria and Russia didn’t stop the two from joining forces to commit barbarous acts of war.
That’s because when it comes to violence — the most primitive of our instincts — talk is cheap. Talk only works when there’s the will and the means to back it up, and proof that devastating consequences will occur if an agreement isn’t reached. That’s what happened to end World War II. That’s the only thing keeping Russia from furthering its war of expansion and perhaps even threatening NATO countries, including our own.
We should all loathe war, but we should also understand inaction doesn’t stop a bully. As Oppenheimer’s atomic bomb saved thousands of American lives eight decades ago, the military might and cohesion of the U.S. and its allies is saving lives today in Europe.
