If there were a trite phrase to summarize leadership in 2020, it would have to be that “you can’t win for losing.”
Between a global pandemic and nationwide protests, the focus on our elected leaders has become razor sharp. To be honest, most of us are scared, confused and frustrated, and we are throwing verbal body blows at our elected leaders because they’re the most accessible punching bag we have.
There have certainly been failures in leadership of late that are too lengthy to detail in this space. We have also failed by largely taking a pass on staying abreast of issues, especially at the local level, and holding our elected officials accountable. Our voting turnout rates provide enough proof to back these claims.
But regardless of what you believe about protests, COVID-19 or whatever else we thought was important before mid-March, can you honestly say you’d want to be in an elected office right now?
Some of the situations we are grappling with are unique to us, so no one really knows how to react. A layman can get by without facing harsh scrutiny in times like these, but not our leaders. We expect them to have the answers, and if they do not, or if their solution doesn’t match the suggestions of our political party of choice, we douse them in vitriol.
Granted, as another cliche goes, “adversity does not build character, it reveals it.”
Leaders should be prepared to take the wheel when the rubber meets the road (now I can’t stop with the overused quotes), but at the end of the day, they’re human just like us.
Imagine sitting on a school board and having to decide the right course of action for children, teachers and staff. If you approve opening schools back up to in-person instruction, a sizable portion of parents will compare you to a dictator and suggest that human life means nothing to you.
If you propose virtual learning until the coronavirus can be somewhat controlled, you’ll be accused of being political and exaggerating an illness some would like to believe isn’t anymore dangerous than the flu.
The New Albany City Council took the first action on face coverings of any Southern Indiana elected body outside of school boards earlier this month, when it OK’d a resolution requesting people wear masks in public.
Since the council didn’t require mask-wearing, many accused them of being feckless. Others criticized council members for even daring to suggest that people should wear a mask in public to help stop the spread of COVID-19. I mean, we all have at least one self-proclaimed medical expert on our Facebook feed telling us that face covering requirements are part of a deep, dark conspiracy theory. Not sure why Councilman Greg Phipps didn’t acknowledge that in his resolution.
Is there anyone else you’d rather not be right now as much as Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer? Though the investigation into the killing of Breonna Taylor has been handed over to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Fischer is constantly bombarded with calls for arrests in the case. If you don’t believe me, just read the thread on any of his Twitter posts.
It seems unless Fischer personally arrests the officers involved, whatever he does will not be enough for many people in Louisville and elsewhere. At the other end of the spectrum, others are calling for Fischer to clamp down on protests and arrest people who demonstrate in the streets. This is the classic no-win situation.
Fischer could call Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler for some sympathy. Wheeler was targeted figuratively by protesters and many local media outlets for several weeks due to the Portland Police Bureau’s use of tear gas. Then last week, Wheeler, attempting to save some face and meet protesters on the front line, was targeted literally by federal agents as they shot tear gas into a crowd in an attempt to break up what they apparently deemed as an unruly demonstration.
If you want to be in an elected position, you have to realize you’ll make some unpopular choices and not everyone will like you. But with what we’ve seen occur during 2020, one can’t help but wonder who the heck would want to be a mayor, a council member, a congressman or a president?
Certainly any politician will make some questionable if not downright incorrect decisions. The good ones are transparent and will own their mistakes. And we, as fellow humans who also make plenty of screw-ups, need to realize that bashing people over the past or turning every issue into a political spectacle isn’t going to help us achieve our desired reality unless constant bickering and payback is what we’re after.
The government cannot solve everything for us. Some magical figure didn’t create this unjust system we keep hearing about. We created it. No, I’m not just talking about our ancestors. I’m looking at the huge amount of people who don’t vote, who don’t keep up with their local news, and who don’t care about their neighbor until something happens that directly affects them.
Leadership is a reflection of us. We are so divided right now it’s hard to foresee any person who can bridge our gaps. But if we want to have quality candidates seeking public office, we need to maintain some level of decency in how we treat our elected officials, and in how we treat each other.
