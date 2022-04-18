A few years back while working in Kentucky, I received a phone call from a man who wanted to talk about undocumented immigrants, walls and Dreamers.
It was in the midst of former President Donald Trump's push to fund his campaign-promised border wall. Trump would be the latest president to fail at successful immigration reform. President Joe Biden stands to be the next. It's an issue where Democrats and Republicans, presidents and members of Congress, have equally failed.
The caller wasn't too interested in the politics, but more of the reality.
To paraphrase, he took the Socrates approach to making his point. He asked rhetorically if I knew how many factories would immediately close in our community due to a lack of laborers if all the undocumented immigrants were deported, as some suggested should occur. He asked a similar question about our area's farms.
If you've ever spent much time in southern Kentucky, you know how vital manufacturing and agriculture are to the economy.
His argument was that politicians spend too much time playing upon stereotypes and rousing fear without acknowledging the consequences. He wanted our elected officials to dedicate their energy to issues that he felt were really threatening our lives and well-being, like stagnant wages, substance abuse and health care.
About five years later, not much has changed. Judging by the political advertisements ahead of the upcoming primary, we're still being played like puppets. What's really hurting us is painfully obvious, but it's not what most of our candidates are prioritizing.
Since late February, three different women have been shot to death in Southern Indiana. The people accused of killing them weren't undocumented immigrants. They were their current or former partners.
If there's ever been a bipartisan point we should agree upon, it's protecting people from domestic violence. But I've yet to see that pushed atop any political platforms from our local, state or federal candidates.
Speaking of violence, our country is awash in it. There were three mass shootings over Easter weekend, just a few days after 10 passengers were wounded by gunfire on a New York City subway.
One side of the aisle fights gun reform every step of the way. The other believes guns are the only culprit, and that discouraging law enforcement will somehow result in safer streets.
Our legal system is a mess. Justice seems dependent on how much the defendant can afford for an attorney, and jails are stocked with people needing treatment.
A century from now, dispassionate historians will clearly recognize the biggest threats of our time. Gun violence, substance abuse, unchecked court systems, predatory lenders and credit card companies, high prescription drug prices, lack of health care access, a two-party political system, growing global power threats and neglecting to protect our natural resources will likely top the list. Spam callers will probably be an honorable mention.
But what should get us just as fired up as getting another bogus call about our vehicle's extended warranty is the juvenile nature of our elections and political system. We're fighting culture wars instead of facing our real foes.
We have opportunities this year. While it's not a presidential election cycle, the races on the ballot are for positions that are much more likely to affect your daily life than deciding who sits in the Oval Office.
Elected officials are mirrors of our society. It's time for us to quit prioritizing divisive issues that in many instances don't affect many people and focus on our basic needs. Too many people can't afford medicine. Too many people are getting killed by their partners. Too many people are being attacked on our streets. Let's do more to address these problems and spend less time fighting each other.
