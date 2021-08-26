When I was hired in 2008 to cover New Albany, it was emphasized to me that reporters didn't miss city council meetings.
The same was true in Jeffersonville. The city councils not only oversaw budgets, but they had a major influence on other municipal matters.
Those councils weren't always best of friends with mayors. I can recall many heated arguments between council members and administration officials, some spilling over into absurdity.
Regardless of what time those meetings concluded, it was a given that we were coming back to write the story for the next day's edition.
Thirteen years later, it's often difficult to find justification to attend the council meetings that were once so important.
This is due to multiple reasons. Largely the councils have amicable relationships with Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore and New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan. There are disagreements, but nothing like the shouting matches of the past. And let me be clear, that's a good development. I was embarrassed for New Albany after some of the meetings I covered. Adults charged with representing taxpayers shouldn't yell at each other.
The economy is also better.
Just a few months after I began my beat coverage in 2008, the bottom began falling out, and the Great Recession followed. Those were hard times for most all of us, and local governments struggled to address shortfalls and mend budgets.
There are other reasons why times are different, but undoubtedly the biggest change at the municipal level has been the emergence of redevelopment commissions.
City councils, at least locally, are no longer the most important fiscal bodies. It is the redevelopment commissions, which are fueled by tax-increment financing and in some instances, Community Development Block Grant funds, that are the cash cows.
There are basically two trains of thought about TIF districts. Some believe they are a critical tool for capturing property taxes and utilizing them to foot infrastructure improvements. Opponents believe TIFs are overused, and that development in some of the districts would likely occur with or without local government involvement.
Based on what we've seen locally over the past decade, it's hard to argue against the effectiveness of TIFs. Once a property is included in a district, the tax rate is frozen for other entities. The local governing body that declares the TIF district captures the increment moving forward, but it's also responsible for footing the infrastructure improvements.
The financing tool has funded millions of dollars in projects in Southern Indiana. But while city councils have to approve the districts, the funding is largely controlled by redevelopment commissions and departments.
This creates an interesting if not worrisome dynamic. The five-member redevelopment commissions in New Albany and Jeffersonville consist of two council members and three mayoral appointments.
Moore sits on the Jeffersonville commission, making the majority of members elected officials. In New Albany, three of the five members are appointed.
So essentially, one of the deepest pots of funding available to New Albany is controlled by a majority-appointed board.
This fact fueled the debate in May over who would oversee and approve the $16.83 million in American Relief Plan funds New Albany is to receive over the next two years. In a jaw-dropping decision, the city council voted 6-3 to cede control of the money to the redevelopment commission.
It's been clearly apparent since that time that the commission is approving what the administration wants. On Aug. 10, the city actually posted a news release on its website announcing the commission had approved ARP funding for a specific project before the vote had been taken.
This isn't exactly breaking news. The council members(Jason Applegate and Jennie Collier) who sit on the commission are of the same political party(Democratic) as the mayor. A third member, Adam Dickey, is the chair of the Floyd County Democratic Party. Irving Joshua and Terry Middleton round out the commission, and they have served the community well, but have rarely disagreed with a proposal brought forth by Gahan's administration.
I'm not suggesting the commission has approved anything out of the norm. So far, ARP money has been dedicated to nonprofits that help children, combat drug abuse and assist families. The commission also agreed to bolster New Albany's small business grant program with ARP money, and provide some aid to Harvest Homecoming.
But it's another example of how city councils are losing their power. This is concerning because redevelopment commissions can be configured so that a majority of its members aren't elected officials.
Furthermore, they can be compiled to be a rubber stamp for a mayor, side-stepping the basic branch system of government.
Tax-increment financing is likely here to stay, and redevelopment departments in Southern Indiana have excelled in bringing new life to our area. But it may be time for state leaders to consider how commissions are compiled and how much authority they're given.
Suddeath is the editor of the News and Tribune. He can be reached at 812-206-2130, or by email at daniel.suddeath@newsandtribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.