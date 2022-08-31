The stigma surrounding renters is strong.
Some believe we don’t care about our communities, the properties we rent or our neighbors. While historically there have been issues with renters, as well as the landlords who profit from us, trends change. It’s time for the perceptions to change as well.
Affordable housing continues to be one of the biggest issues facing Southern Indiana, and it’s not a problem that’s going to be solved simply by adding more subdivisions.
It’s a tough pill for some to swallow, but apartment complexes will have to be a sizable part of the solution. Housing costs are astronomical and many don’t have enough money to afford a sizable downpayment to purchase a home. And that’s just considering market-rate housing and not taking into account those who are struggling to make ends meet.
Frankly, some of us don’t want to own a home. I’ve been in that camp for most of my professional life. While you may not build long-term financial strength without owning property, renters aren’t subjected to the whims of the market. We may see our rent increase, but we’re not on the hook for thousands of dollars in mortgage payments, property taxes and upkeep.
Once our lease is up, we can move on with few headaches. We don’t have to sell our homes if we want to move to a new city, or just across the street. Today’s society is defined by movement. Many people of my age(40) and younger don’t want to stay in our hometowns. We want to explore, and being tied to a 30-year mortgage payment doesn’t sound that enticing.
We’re moving into downtown Jeffersonville and New Albany, keeping your local businesses alive with the money we earn as professionals. We want a nice, safe place to live but we also realize that our homes don’t define us.
We also recall the housing market crash of the Great Recession. While steps have been taken to keep such a disaster from occurring again, we were also told our government was going to keep Jackson, Mississippi from having another water crisis. How did that work?
Economic indicators are signaling we renters may be the smart ones.
Robert Dietz, chief economist at the National Association of Home Builders, gave a troubling forecast to Politico in an interview this week.
“I think we’re in a housing recession right now,” Dietz told Politico in an Aug. 31 story.
He added he doesn’t believe it’s a COVID issue, but a general weakening of the sector. As the article points out, respected financial institutions like Fitch are warning of a potential major downturn in housing prices.
If that holds true, those who’ve bought homes in recent years are going to find themselves holding mortgages on houses that aren’t worth nearly what they paid for them at closing. Here’s where the freedom part comes into play. Those homeowners will have to ride out the market or lose a sizable chunk of change if they need to sell their houses.
Over two decades of renting, I’ve seen the good and the bad. I’m amazed the landlord who owned the apartment I rented with a friend in college didn’t have us thrown into jail. We were terrible renters and didn’t take care of the property. Older Daniel takes more pride in his quarters and I think most of my landlords would say I’ve been a good tenant of their property.
I’ve lived in rental units that were seriously neglected by their owners. I’ve also had some incredible landlords who went above and beyond to ensure their tenants had a nice play to live.
Renters don’t cause all of the traffic problems. We’re not all criminals. We also pay taxes. We’re humans.
We also comprise a large portion of the local population. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the owner-occupied housing rate in New Albany is 57.5%. It’s 69.1% in Jeffersonville and 58.6% in Clarksville. That means there’s a whole lot of people in Southern Indiana living in homes they don’t own.
Instead of focusing so much attention on bemoaning apartments, more needs to be done locally to protect renters and landlords. The country club attitude of looking down on renters is outdated and wrong.
