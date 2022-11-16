The Southern Indiana results weren’t surprising, and in the push to meet a midnight election day deadline sometimes the words editors read run together. But one quote in a story made my jaw drop.
“Anybody could say they were raped,” said Gary Byrne, who retained his District 47 state Senate seat last week.
The Republican was responding to a question from our reporter about his priorities for the next legislative session. Byrne was referring to the rape and incest exceptions in the near total abortion ban that the GOP supermajority passed earlier this year. One of his goals is to address the “loophole” that allows women who were raped or victims of incest to have an abortion.
Though the seconds were precious and the pressmen were waiting to print our newspaper, I had to take a moment to call the reporter just to clarify what I read was correct. It was, and I’ve listened to the recording just to make sure I wasn’t living in another dimension.
This column isn’t about abortion. People have largely made up their minds on the issue and personal experience is about the only thing that will sway their opinion. This is about basic decency and the language we have excused for too long.
Here are some sobering statistics from the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network.
• One out of every six American women has been the victim of an attempted or completed rape.
• Ninety-four percent of women who are raped experience symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder during the two weeks after they were raped.
• Thirty-three percent of women who are raped contemplate suicide.
And possibly the worst fact of all — most rapes aren’t reported.
According to RAINN, only 310 of every 1,000 sexual assaults are reported to authorities. Two out of every three sexual assaults aren’t reported.
There’s a stigma involved with sexual assault, which is why many experts believe so many of the crimes aren’t reported.
And what do we offer the women who do come forward?
WISH-TV in Indianapolis reported in April that there was a backlog of more than 6,600 rape kits in Marion County. Some of the kits dated back to 1995. The results of those kits help authorities identify and arrest offenders.
But despite a mountain of evidence that rapes and sexual assaults are underreported, and that women who do come forward may have to wait decades for justice (if they ever receive it), Byrne suggests that this so-called “loophole” is going to change everything. Instead of driving to a neighboring state to have an abortion, women will claim they were raped and deal with police and doctors asking them personal questions and investigating their bodies because “anybody could say they were raped,” according to Byrne.
Not only does such a comment defy logic, it’s an overt insult to women who have been raped or sexually assaulted. It carelessly characterizes rape as a crime that “anybody” would use as a means to an end. The truth is, most women never report what they’ve endured.
GOP-led redistricting placed New Albany and much of Floyd County, even to the chagrin of some local Republicans, in the same state Senate district as Harrison County. Some have stated that New Albany and Harrison County don’t have a lot in common.
Republican State Rep. Ed Clere, who represents New Albany, voted against the abortion bill. In his questionnaire response for the News and Tribune’s Voters Guide, he said lawmakers should be working to empower women and girls and give them better access to contraception, education and employment.
Last April I wrote a story from an event hosted by a New Albany group that advocates for victims of physical and sexual abuse. Most of the survivors there were women. Some spoke openly about the abuse inflicted upon them, while others chose to write their thoughts on posters and cards that had been hung on the walls.
“Places victims should be able to go for support often further the abuse a step deeper. Society needs to hold judges, attorneys, counselors, clergy, and others accountable,” one woman had written on a poster.
So where do these women go when they read their state Senator has such a flippant view of rape?
Byrne owes Hoosier women an apology. Having differing views on an issue is fine, but suggesting that a woman would claim she was raped in order to receive an abortion is nonsensical, disrespectful and outrageous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.