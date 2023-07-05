The Supreme Court’s ruling in favor of a Christian graphic artist who didn’t want to design a wedding website for a same-sex couple sets a troubling standard that should stir concerns among secular and non secular groups.
The 6-3 decision, with the conservative justices voting together, also makes the public square harder to define in a time when many are concerned about rights and constitutional protections.
The nation’s highest court is giving the green light to business owners to deny service on the grounds of religious disagreement. But wading into the waters of religious interpretation is dangerous.
Let’s start at the beginning. One of the most misstated claims about our country is that it was formed on religion. Many pilgrims already had religious freedom. They came to America for monetary freedom.
In our capitalistic society, many value money over everything, including religion. We’ve become good at compartmentalizing. We feel we’re entitled to profits, even at the expense of our fellow men and women. Massive industries have replaced small businesses. The family farm has been replaced by huge corporations. Mega-churches have bigger budgets than many cities. It’s the American way.
And that way can fall into contrast with many religious teachings, especially those found in the Bible. Jesus frustrated a rich man, according to the Gospel of Matthew, when he told him to sell all that he owned and divide it with the poor.
Just as believers have often struggled to separate financial gains from biblical teachings, our country has traditionally grappled with weighing individual rights against public acceptance, business versus personal beliefs, the separation of church and state.
In this case, a Christian designer in the business of making wedding websites refused to make a website for a same-sex couple despite Colorado’s law against discrimination. She cited her religious objection to such a union, and conservative justices agreed with her.
A win for the religious right, right? Let’s look at it from a different angle.
What if the designer attended the Church of Satan and refused to make the website for a traditional Christian couple? We’d be hearing different reactions, no doubt. Such a ruling sets a standard for that hypothetical situation to occur.
In 2017 in Glasgow, Kentucky, we broke what would become a national story when a family court judge decided he would no longer hear same-sex adoption cases. He retired before the final verdict, but he was eventually admonished and found guilty of judicial misconduct.
It’s common sense if you take emotions and personal beliefs out of the equation. Allowing a judge to decide what cases he hears based on his religious practice isn’t democratic. As we wrote in an editorial at the newspaper, a police officer shouldn’t be allowed to ignore a domestic violence call because he has religious disagreements with a couple living together outside of marriage. That’s not how a free society works, even if you're a judge.
The same is true for business. Opening a business to the public means you serve the public. If you can’t separate business from personal belief, you probably shouldn’t be a business owner.
That doesn’t mean an entrepreneur has to throw personal convictions to the wind. It’s about the product, not the customer. If you think drinking alcohol is wrong, don’t start a brewery. If you believe objectifying women is bad, don’t become a Hooter’s franchisee. You get the drift.
But don’t open a business then restrict who can shop at it. There are too many loopholes in such a theory for it to ever be anything but a gateway to prejudice. It also elevates the business owner to a judge of character, which isn’t their job.
The Jim Crow days aren’t that far behind us. It appears we’re falling backward, allowing businesses to decide who can drink out of the proverbial water fountain based on the owners’ preference.
This country isn’t a religious state. Religion can, and if you’re a believer, should affect your decisions, but that doesn’t justify discrimination in the public domain. Likewise, we have the right to hold religious beliefs and practices, and citizens shouldn’t be discriminated against for those views.
Allowing discrimination has never worked out well in the U.S. Our justices would do well to read up on some of that history when considering such cases, that is of course assuming reading about history remains legal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.