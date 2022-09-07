Reading, writing and arithmetic — the basic principles of traditional education aren’t flashy, but they’re important.
Democrats and Republicans have largely used educators and students as pawns in their political games. From masks to book-banning, public education especially has been caught in the crossfire of culture wars.
Meanwhile teachers are leaving in droves, school systems are struggling to find bus drivers and parents live in fear that their children could be targeted by a mass shooter.
We’ve become a society of more show than substance. We love to argue with and even berate those who disagree with us, and too often it’s over an issue that doesn’t carry much impact. As adults grapple over religion in schools, gender identity and Critical Race Theory, our children are falling behind in the most fundamental parts of education.
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, math and reading scores for 9-year-olds plummeted from early 2020 to early 2022. Average scores dropped by seven points in math and five points in reading, the largest decrease in two decades.
Experts are blaming COVID-19 for the scores. Especially at an early age, there’s no substitute for face-to-face learning. Children need to be engaged by educators and their peers, and the best place for that is in a classroom.
For the sake of public health, schools had to close for in-person learning during many parts of the pandemic. These test results show that despite what some may believe, not everything is better due to technology. Hopefully the worst of the pandemic is behind us and children won’t have to learn to read by staring at a computer screen.
This should serve as a lesson to those who believe that teachers are overpaid, or easy to replace. Educators have a gift, and that gift is growing the minds of young pupils. They can’t be replaced by computer programming.
But just as important, our society needs to wake up to what’s really important for our youth. Without proficient math, reading and writing skills, a person has a difficult road ahead. You can’t Google-search your way through a profession, at least one that pays a livable wage.
Education is liberating. Many have criticized public schools and higher learning, but the stats continue to prove that the higher the level of educational attainment, the bigger the paycheck.
Learning also frees our mind. We can cut through much of the outside noise about any issue if we can read, and therefore garner facts to help us form opinions. Math helps us balance our checkbooks, but it’s also directly tied to problem-solving. Writing allows us to express ourselves and communicate.
These pillars of education can’t be thrown to the wind in the name of politics. If students develop these skills, they’ll be quite able to make their own decisions over the issues we adults are so hellbent on dictating to others.
Southern Indiana voters will elect school board members this November. People vote based on a variety of reasons, but let’s hope that the bulk of voters truly focus on what our kids need to make it in life.
Support our educators and schools because failing to do so fails our children. Hold our elected and appointed officials accountable, but for what really matters.
