Perhaps it’s boredom.
Too much time spent in solitude due to COVID-19 has left us with ample time to think, and contemplate and react. Or maybe we’ve always been this sensitive and social media has afforded us the opportunity to showcase our insecurities on a grand scale.
One of the latest causes for national outrage came in the form of a young lady who suited up for the Vanderbilt Commodores and became the first woman to play for a Power Five conference college football team.
Last Saturday, Sarah Fuller made history when she booted a ball down the field in what was a pretty insignificant game otherwise.
While many cheered on Fuller’s accomplishment and its significance, others chastised Vanderbilt and accused its now former coach of conducting a publicity stunt.
Her kick only sailed about 30 yards, kickers aren’t really football players and there were probably men who were better than her anyway, those who opposed Fuller’s achievement argued.
National sports columnist Jason Whitlock penned a piece essentially stating that the only people excited about Fuller’s moment were the ones who hate football due to its perceived toxic masculinity.
Just simply search Fuller’s name on social media and you’ll read a plethora of disparaging comments, mainly from men, about what should have been a heartwarming moment during a time when we could all use some good news.
Let’s start with basic facts. It’s not like Fuller took someone’s roster spot on a high-caliber team. She was called upon after COVID-19 protocols left Vandy without a kicker for the contest.
It’s also not as if Vanderbilt was on the cusp of turning its program into a Southeastern Conference title contender and threw it all away to allow Fuller to make history. Vanderbilt lost the game 41-0. Johnny Unitas wasn’t going to save the Commodores last weekend. Derek Mason was canned on Sunday because Vandy is 0-8. Having Fuller play was pretty much the highlight of the season for Vandy.
Next, let’s agree with the naysayers. A kicker isn’t the same as a linebacker or any other position. Kickers are specialists.
Most Major League Baseball pitchers can’t hit their weight when it comes to batting average, but they’re respected because of what they can do. No college football team is depending on its kicker to lead its offense, but rather they’re expected to kick the ball accurately and hopefully with some distance.
Fuller’s kick, according to the coaching staff, was a squib by design and executed perfectly. She did her job.
But since this is a column, let’s get to the opinion. What difference does it really make? How did Fuller’s appearance in Saturday’s game negatively affect anyone? Why so much hate?
A predictable counter will be that a player who is the best at a position should get the playing time. In most cases, I’d agree, but looking at Vanderbilt’s winless record it’s hard to argue that Fuller took playing time from a potential All-Pro.
Fuller’s appearance allows young girls to dream big. It shows that they can play with the boys, and those who have experience in sports shouldn’t find this to be that much of a surprise. The ball doesn’t know your race, age or sex, it just reacts to your talent. Fuller is an athlete. She was the goal-keeper for the SEC-champion Vanderbilt soccer team. I would take her in about any athletic endeavor over 95% of the men who have criticized her, including Mr. Whitlock.
But let’s be honest — this isn’t about fairness. It isn’t about national pundits and men with 23 followers on Twitter being upset because the regular Vandy kicker wasn’t on the field. People who react in such a manner to something that doesn’t really affect their lives feel threatened. They tell us that those on the outside aren’t good enough because they’re actually scared that those outsiders may be better than them. History has shown us that they’re often right.
As great as Babe Ruth was, we’d likely think of him as the second-best hitter of that generation had Josh Gibson been allowed to play in the Majors. He destroyed the Negro leagues and was considered by historians to be one of the greatest power hitters to ever play the game.
He was so good that legend has it that some called the Great Bambino the white Josh Gibson.
People of color were never supposed to be as good as whites at the game of golf until Tiger Woods came along and shattered records and stereotypes.
Black men weren’t considered to be as good at basketball as their white peers until the Texas Western Miners shocked my University of Kentucky Wildcats by winning the 1966 NCAA championship while being the first team to start an all-Black lineup.
When barriers are removed, we’re often pleasantly surprised by what people can accomplish when they’re not being held back by generational perceptions.
Sports are about results. If a woman is better than a man, she should get the spot. If she isn’t, she shouldn’t. But we’ve blocked opportunities for women in athletics for so long that we have to open some doors before we’re really talking about an even playing field.
Maybe in 25 years we’ll look back and find that Fuller’s pigskin premier was only a blip on the radar that didn’t change much about the game. Or perhaps it will be the starting point that led to a generation of young women showing that they’re capable of playing what many consider to be one of the toughest sports on the planet.
This is again what is so great about sports. Talent will win out, and not fragile egos.
