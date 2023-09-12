The public has a right to know how the government it funds operates, yet too often taxpayers are treated as if they’re toddlers who are too emotionally fragile to grapple with the realities of life.
The News and Tribune filed an open records request with the New Albany-Floyd County Schools system recently in an attempt to get some basic information about an employee.
The action came after we received multiple messages from local residents questioning the status of New Albany High School Athletic Director BJ McAlister. Most of what they heard came from rumors, and unfortunately, the school system didn’t provide much clarity even in response to our request.
Finally on Monday night, NA-FC Superintendent Travis Madison confirmed that Don Unruh has been hired as a consultant to assist with the NAHS athletic department. Madison told the News and Tribune that McAlister is still employed as athletic director, though his name has been removed from the high school’s website.
School board leadership declined to comment on McAlister’s status.
Instead of clarifying what’s going on in a high school athletics department that’s on its third boys’ basketball coach in less than a year, the administration punted, providing just the most basic information required under the law. Speculation and gossip take the place of truth when those with the facts refuse to treat the public like adults, and that’s the unfortunate reality of this situation.
The parents who are sending their children to play sports at the high school deserve an explanation.
Speaking of the rumor mill, there’s not a hotter topic in Southern Indiana than the fate of former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel.
It’s almost been a month since Noel, chair of the 9th District GOP and Clark County Republican Party, had his home searched by Indiana State Police. Since then, the public has been told next to nothing about that search and the subsequent searches of Noel’s New Chapel Fire/EMS businesses.
The News and Tribune filed an open records request for the search warrant and probable cause documents related to those searches, but was denied under a state statute protecting investigatory records. No surprise, but still a disappointment.
It’s certainly understandable why that law exists, but it can also be abused. In a case where the public’s safety is at risk, or there’s a real chance that the investigation could be blown by revealing too much information, keeping such a record sealed is absolutely justified. But only those sleeping under rocks aren’t aware of the searches of Noel’s properties.
At the least, ISP should have addressed the public at a news conference about the nature of the investigation considering it involves the former top law enforcement official in Clark County, a leader in local and regional politics and the founder of an ambulance and fire company that serves Clark and Floyd counties.
The lack of public statement by the Clark County Commissioners is also disappointing. The public deserves some answers, and one can’t help but wonder if the same deflection would be occurring if it were a regular John Doe under investigation.
There’s a delicate balance between the right to know and damaging an investigation or opening up a government entity to a lawsuit. But if the public is to trust its government, transparency is vital. And trust aside, the government works for the taxpayers. The public deserves answers, not deflection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.