The King of One and Done, University of Kentucky Men’s Basketball Coach John Calipari raised a few eyebrows last week when he called for a return to old transfer rules.
In response to the pandemic, the NCAA allowed players an extra year of eligibility, giving them the option of playing five collegiate seasons. Previously, players had five years to play four seasons. No immediate transfers were allowed except in very limited cases.
Coupled with exemptions for injuries and other issues, some college players can stack up six or seven-years on a campus. I actually implemented a similar model for myself while I was a student at UK, but that unfortunately didn’t have anything to do with athletics. It also didn’t have anything to do with becoming a doctor, but please don’t tell my parents.
As is often the case with Cal, he makes a point worth considering, though his logic falls short of his suggestion. According to reporters covering Calipari’s press conference, the UK coach said he was worried about guys 26 and 27-year-old playing against teenagers. As has been pointed out by several writers and commentators, that’s an odd comment coming from a coach who fully embraced sending teenagers to the NBA to compete against grown men.
But after a few seasons of transfer portals and the addition of Name, Image and Likeness revenue, college hoops certainly have taken on a new feel. Players are transferring more frequently, some after just one season at a school. Many are basing their decisions on NIL money. Some are realizing it’s more lucrative to remain in college that to turn pro.
The latter isn’t necessarily a bad thing. The NBA has the most young talent of any professional sport in the world. Dominant college players are finding themselves undrafted, as was the case with UK’s Oscar Tshiebwe last month, are falling to the bottom of the board, like Indiana University’s Trayce Jackson-Davis.
For those who are drafted or signed into the league, potential isn’t the assurance it once was for players.
New Albany’s own Romeo Langford, a state champion and McDonald’s All-American, is a good example of how quickly one can age in the NBA. Just 23 years of age, the former IU standout’s future is uncertain after the San Antonio Spurs declined to make him a qualifying offer before the start of free agency. NBA experts believe he’ll sign with another team, but some are suggesting his contract will be closer to a league minimum than one with a lengthy guarantee.
Romeo’s battled injuries during his career, but his situation isn’t an anomaly. NBA executives want production now, and if it doesn’t happen, they’re likely to move on to a younger option. The emergence of overseas talent has also affected the draft and the pipelines executives look to for filling out a roster.
Looking into the crystal ball, it’s easy to foresee the NCAA getting much older. Whereas an upper class-led team a few seasons ago would have often been viewed with question, it’s now becoming the norm. That’s the case even at UK, where Calipari started multiple transfers last season. Perhaps the mixed results are why Cal is scrutinizing the transfer rules.
So what should the NCAA do? It’s really a two-part issue.
Is allowing players to transfer without sitting out a season good for the game? I guess that depends on who you ask. For a school garnering a good prospect, it’s a win. For the school losing a player, specifically a starter or one that’s expected to get a lot of playing time, the new transfer rules are worrisome. For the player, the new rules are definitely a benefit.
I’m not sure allowing players multiple transfers, or the ability to transfer without waiting a season, is good for the game in general. Sure, professional sports have free agency, but they also have contracts. It wouldn’t be surprising to see schools push for guarantees from players if the transfer situation continues at its current pace. A fair agreement may be to allow players to transfer without penalty if their coach leaves or is fired, but to sit-out a season otherwise.
The log jam at the professional level is a separate issue. It’s also a good problem to have. Maybe the NBA could establish a farm system similar to MLB with multiple levels of professional teams within an organization.
In the interim, coaches must adjust, and frankly, that’s not been one of Calipari’s strong suits of late. The upcoming season will be interesting for UK, which is reverting back to a freshman-dominated lineup. Let’s just hope those old men transfers don’t hurt them.
