Get Republicans alone and ask how them how they really feel about President Donald Trump, and many will tell you they favor his policies, but they wish he’d get off Twitter.
Well, after Twitter this week labeled one of Trump’s tweets regarding mail-in voting fraud as misleading, it appears those Republicans may get their wish, at least in part.
Responding in what has become all too often a temper-tantrum style, and with scores of other issues facing our country that should demand more attention than a social media post, Trump signed an executive order Thursday that could rollback protections for multimedia companies holding them liable for content posted on their forums.
Critics fear this could threaten free speech and result in the federal government dinging social media companies for content they deem to be politically biased.
It’s a slippery slope, to say the least.
Government interpretation of law is often decided by the political leanings of the executive administration, especially at the federal level. If a president stacked federal regulators in his favor, imagine what kinds of posts they could force to be allowed while requiring others to be removed.
As polarized as our country has become, thanks in large part to social media, it’s not hard to foresee a majority of the public unwilling to condemn actions that could allow for political rhetoric from a certain party to be protected while opposing views are removed from the world wide web.
Make no mistake about it, Twitter and other social media giants have to be accountable and consistent. If Twitter is going to flag posts, they’re going to have invest in technology and manpower that will allow them to call attention to all such misleading information. At the very least, they’ll have to do more to crack down on those blue check-mark accounts.
It is rather ironic to see Trump so upset over Twitter, and making moves to eliminate what he refers to as political bias. A strong argument could be made that misinformation on social media pushed Trump over the edge and on to victory in 2016. While there are some who, despite all the evidence that has been presented, will deny it happened, report after report and investigation after investigation have resulted in findings that Russia interfered in that election primarily by spreading false information through social media.
That doesn’t mean Trump had anything to do with it, but Hillary Clinton’s position on Russia made it pretty clear as to why the Kremlin didn’t want her in the Oval Office. And before you type that Facebook comment in response, let me say it for you, Clinton was also a pretty weak candidate. Democrats seem to be developing a habit of providing less than stellar candidates for federal office these days.
As a journalist, I have a love/hate relationship with social media. I love that information can be spread quickly, but that information isn’t always correct, which I hate. We’ve tricked ourselves into believing that social media can replace real news, but time and time again, we’re reminded of why fact-checking is not a standard for our digital platforms.
Again, this is why Twitter will have to be consistent if it's going down the road of flagging tweets deemed false or misleading.
As a regular ole human being, my reservations about social media stem from the carnage I witness on Facebook and Twitter on a daily basis. It’s turned into a passive-aggressive playground for people who seem to find joy in arguing over any and every thing that occurs.
It’s wasted energy. People largely use social media to confirm their biases and to throw those opinions in the faces of those who take a different view. I just wish people would rush to the voting booth with the same vigor they display when hitting the retweet button.
And voting is what brought this issue to the forefront. Some within Trump’s base have been avid opponents of voting by mail, so the president has seized upon the opportunity to rail the system to play up to his base. That’s politics, and it’s certainly not a Democrat or Republican novelty.
But we should expect our leaders to be honest and not base their politics on misinformation or flat out lies. Social media provides a platform, but we are ultimately responsible for what information we post. Personally, I feel all posts should have to contain at least one cat photo.
As a man who typically finds himself in the middle of the road on most issues, this seems to be a case where both sides have some concessions to make. Social media giants like Twitter need to be consistent in their policing policies, and politicians need to respect freedom of speech and set a good example by being honest.
