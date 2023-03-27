Last week brought leisurely strolls on Savannah’s cobblestone streets – a needed reprieve from what’s been a sprint to start 2023 in the news business.
Culture wars continue to divide us, and while my trip to Lowcountry was for pleasure, it also served as a history lesson on how hatred and generational beliefs can tear apart a nation.
It’s easy to get lost in the architectural and natural beauty of Savannah, but a significant part of its history is anything but charming. Tours revealed the sizable living quarters where well-to-do White families resided during the 1700s and 1800s. The enslaved Black people forced to serve those homeowners didn’t enjoy the same accommodations.
Sherman spared Savannah the destruction his troops levied on most other places in their path during the Union general’s March to the Sea. The city still suffered from blockades and fighting during the Civil War.
Sitting in the shade in Oglethorpe Square, with restaurants and tourist sites in every direction, I couldn’t help but feel guilt. This is a place where people were forced into labor. It’s a place where human beings died fighting a war that should have never happened. But business is booming, and why trouble ourselves with such uncomfortable discussions?
Without knowledge of our past, we can’t fully understand our present. We jeopardize our future without full acceptance and comprehension that, in Savannah, White people owned Black people. To be an educated society, we must strive to separate our feelings from facts. We must see the whole picture – warts and all – to make informed decisions that benefit not just us, but all of society.
That’s why, at the News and Tribune, we have produced a recent series on transgender Southern Indiana residents. Because of proposed legislation affecting them, Trans people have been thrust into the national spotlight, yet locally, little reporting has been done with input from those directly affected by the decisions of lawmakers.
Freelance journalist Jerod Clapp has interviewed local Trans residents who bravely spoke about their lives. And make no mistake about it, the laws being proposed and passed in places like Indiana directly affect lives. So does the rhetoric swirling around transgenderism. Trans people are threatened and attacked. The least we could do is educate ourselves on the issue.
Few of us have encountered heckling about our appearance while walking into a grocery store. We haven’t been targeted because of how we asked to be addressed. We aren’t subject to threats because of who we choose to love.
Some have disagreed with our series. They have that right in a free country. My hope is that before responding emotionally, people would at least try to understand the issue from a different perspective.
A newspaper should challenge you. It should include stories, columns and information on issues that you may not always agree with. I have said the exact same to people who criticize our newspaper because it includes weekly religious columns. There are plenty of single-minded sources that pander to individual interests. Only absorbing one side of an issue stunts intellectual growth and breeds intolerance.
Words will not kill you, but lack of understanding and compassion can lead to violence. Our nation’s history provides a perfect example. Whether or not you agree with a person’s decisions is irrelevant to respecting that individual. And lack of respect is one of the biggest problems facing our country.
Cast a wide net on learning. Don’t be afraid to explore and don’t fall for political games. Unless someone is directly harming you, be respectful. Arm yourself with knowledge, not hate.
