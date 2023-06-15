One positive feature of enhanced technology is that journalists can quickly learn what people are reading.
Each morning, we receive a report that includes the top 10 most-viewed stories on our website from the day before. It’s an interesting list. Some days a sports story claims the No. 1 spot, others, a breaking crime report, or even an obituary for a well-known local resident.
What I haven’t seen anywhere near the top of that list in quite a long time is a story about Donald Trump or Joe Biden.
Of course, we’re a local newspaper and proud of it. We focus on Southern Indiana first, our state thereafter, and then regional and national news. We don’t staff a Washington bureau. We don’t pretend to be experts, or want to be, on national politics. We’ve had enough local sewer issues to grapple with, so we don’t need another cesspool to cover.
But there’s been a change. When Trump first took office, any story, column or letter to the editor referencing the former president skyrocketed to the top of the website’s most-viewed list. As eager as many were to criticize Trump, there were just as many if not more lined up to defend him.
After seven years, we’re tired. I’m referencing most journalists I know. Even localizing national issues has become cumbersome and frankly, futile. As a journalist, you want to have an effect. You want your factual work to inform and even persuade your audience. When it comes to what we view as national politics, that’s become almost impossible.
It’s because you have made up your mind, and you’re not budging. “You” being most Americans.
You’ve been inundated with scandal. You’ve become accustomed to the indefensible. You have endured a pandemic, national uprisings over racial justice, record inflation, mass shootings and threats of nuclear war. And that’s just been over the past three years.
You’ve seen your Capitol stormed upon. You’ve witnessed your Presidents lying to you. You’ve seen our troops killed during a messy withdrawal in Afghanistan. You’ve been told our elections are rigged, our future bleak, our differences too great to overcome.
That’s why even the indictment of Trump isn’t shocking to you. It’s just another headline on an ever-growing scroll of bad, embarrassing news.
It’s part of the gift and curse of technology. We have more access to information than at any point in human history, but that’s not always a good thing.
News reminds me of phones. When I was a kid, my mother and father had breakfast together, and off to work they went. My mom would occasionally call my father at work if there was a great need, but beyond that, they didn’t see or talk to one another until they returned home from their jobs. And they remained faithfully married for over 40 years until my father’s death.
These days, your significant other has probably already texted you three times on your way to work. Six if you’re sitting in Sellersburg traffic. If you don’t return those texts, or constantly make yourself available for messages, you’re a bad partner. As a single man raising two cats, I’m not the one to hand-out love advice, but I don’t think 24-hour access to people is a good thing.
And the same goes for news coverage, especially at the national level. The constant barrage of “breaking” and “exclusive” stories has numbed us to reality. We don’t know what to believe, and we don’t trust what we’re being told if it differs from our beliefs about a person or issue.
But these issues are still important. It’s critical that media outlets provide reliable, informative coverage, and it’s equally crucial that you stay informed and make wise decisions.
Please also stay committed to local news. Southern Indiana is welcoming many new faces. People are moving here from Louisville and elsewhere. It’s a changing community, yet a proud and storied one.
There will undoubtedly be another national scandal, but don’t let the weight of that negativity harden you to being aware of what’s happening in your community.
Clark and Floyd counties are enjoying success because of good planning, tough choices and informed citizens. If you don’t feel like your voice matters when it comes to Trump vs. Biden, the U.S. Supreme Court or whatever mess Congress is making this week, I can assure you it still matters here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.