It’s truly a mad season as everyone seems to be angry these days.
It’s easy to chalk our negativity’s roots up to COVID-19 and believe that the pandemic put us on edge. Perhaps those masks have hampered our air flow, and we’re not getting enough oxygen to the brain.
We could also blame our anger on politics. Whether you support him or not, there’s no denying that President Donald Trump has fanned the flames and riled up his opposition through speeches, Tweets and executive orders.
For persons of color, years of oppression, systematic racism and lack of equal opportunities have undoubtedly fueled the frustration that’s reached a boiling point in recent weeks. This is a historic time in our country, though many of us aren’t really focusing on the underlining issues as much as we’re centered on the reactions.
Anger isn’t always a bad thing. It can empower us, and if you don’t believe me, you likely never stood up to the bully in the lunch line in elementary school. Yes, I had a bruise on my chest for a week from the punch, but I know he realized I was serious about keeping my mashed potatoes. Anyway, that’s a story for another day.
We’re often taught to bury our anger, or to just get over it, turn that frown upside down, don’t let hate win…fill in your appropriate cliche here. It is true that anger turned into rage can be counter-productive, but so can ignoring the causes for our fury.
At times, it takes an irate individual to take a stand, and that stand can lead to a movement, which creates an agent of change.
Right now, we have plenty of anger in our country. The question is, what are we going to do with it?
On the political side, plenty of folks are angry at the president. It doesn’t take a political science major to realize that anger can be a useful tool in an election. Look at last year’s gubernatorial election in Kentucky. Even though Republicans dominated pretty much every other race, Andy Beshear defeated incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin due in large part to the anger many expressed toward Bevin, mainly by educators.
But anger only carries you so far. Beshear’s re-election will ultimately be tied to how he governs, and we already see evidence of this in the scrutiny he’s received in his handling of the pandemic.
Democrats should take note of this heading into November. Without a doubt many will show up to the polls just to vote against Trump. However, if you spend much time talking to voters who identify themselves as being independent or middle-of-the-road, they’ll tell you they’re not sold on Joe Biden.
Just being angry at Trump isn’t enough. If Democrats want to win in November, and more importantly, want to improve the country, let’s see some realistic and feasible plans for getting there.
How are we going to get the economy back to where it was before the pandemic? How are we going to protect against future pandemics? What are we going to do about poverty, inequality and police brutality? Most of the plans I’ve heard so far play upon emotions and are unlikely to ever come to fruition.
This bleeds into the discussion of race in our country.
Politicians and corporations have fallen over themselves in an attempt to make up for hundreds of years of inequality. It was nice to see so many offer support for Juneteenth last week, but it was equally depressing to realize how many people knew nothing of the event until this year. I thank New Albany’s Kathy Wilkerson for educating me on Juneteenth back in 2013 when she helped launch one of the first celebrations for the historic day in Southern Indiana. On a side note, that’s yet another reason why you should read newspapers.
Public relations efforts will only go so far. How do we really improve race relations in this country? The anger expressed by so many since George Floyd was murdered on Memorial Day needs to push us toward solutions, not just social media posts. Voting will have a far greater impact on society than arguing for two hours on Facebook with the guy that sat behind you in Social Studies class in high school.
Then there’s COVID-19. We’re all tired of this pandemic. We’re all frustrated with having to social distance. We don’t like seeing our favorite businesses shut down. We are troubled by the deaths of so many people to the pandemic.
But that frustration hasn’t boiled over into a solid plan for ensuring we are fully protected against future outbreaks. Instead, most of us are arguing over whether or not we should wear a mask or if there’s some secret conspiracy afoot tied to vaccinations.
What are we doing with our anger? Are we just insulting others, or are we becoming part of the solution? Are we simply chiding the president, or are we coming up with better ideas? Are we holding ourselves to the same level of accountability as we expect from others?
If the answer is no to most of those questions, then we have a right to be angry, but that anger should be directed at ourselves.
