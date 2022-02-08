Over three decades ago, my mother stood before a board of education to defend herself and a book that she chose to teach to her 11th grade American Literature class.
It started with the parents of one student from my native Kentucky county. They were upset by the language used in John Steinbeck’s novel “Of Mice and Men.”
Though the school system’s policy allowed a student to be given a different book if there was a legitimate objection, the pupil’s parents decided to take it a step further. They wanted Lennie Small and George Milton booted out of the classroom completely.
The grapes of wrath had ripened.
The parents rallied their friends, wrote letters to the editor in the local newspaper and even contacted our church. Yes, pettiness existed before the internet.
But mom wasn’t intimidated. She prepared a detailed response to present to the board, had the endorsement of the high school’s leadership and English department and was supported by an area college professor.
Her case was based on reason. Those who have read “Of Mice and Men” and have a capacity to understand its basis realize the language in the book reflected the mental deficiency of Lennie, the rough life lived by George and the other farmhands and the overall struggles faced by the poor during The Great Depression.
It’s a book that demonstrated the reality of that time period, and that’s what we should expect an American Literature teacher to value. And the school board agreed.
“Most books that deal with the reality of life tend to be especially gloomy, because reality is harsh,” said my mother, who still doesn’t allow me to curse around her.
Mom continued to teach “Of Mice and Men” for years following that incident, and to date, none of her former students shot one of their friends to keep them from being imprisoned.
History isn’t always kind, but it’s an injustice to only absorb the parts of it that make us feel good. As our public education institutions are again under attack by state legislatures — including in Indiana — over curriculum, it’s vital that we understand that censorship is a threat to everyone’s intelligence and maturity.
While parents certainly have the right to seek private means of educating their children, they don’t have the right to dictate what educators teach in public schools. No successful basketball coach goes over the game plan with the parents of the players to get their approval. No educator should have to explain why they’re teaching a book that accurately depicts history and has literary merit.
Indiana House Bill 1134 is a threat to education. Allowing parents to opt their children out of lessons they believe would make them uncomfortable is just a means to deny reality.
This is Black History Month. I’m a White man. Jerry Finn’s article in the News and Tribune this week about how White school officials kept Black children from receiving the same education as their White peers right here in Floyd County well into the 20th Century made me feel uneasy. I’m glad that I read it. Knowing such events occurred helps us to keep them from happening again.
It’s unrealistic to believe that kids, especially when they reach high school age, haven’t regularly absorbed language, depictions of violence and glamorizing of sexual behavior through social media, television and their peers and family members.
Children are sponges and eager to learn. They’re also our future. Raising them to be ignorant of the past is dangerous. And learning about the past isn’t going to influence children to hate themselves, or others.
But if state elected officials believe that parents should be able to opt-out of lessons they believe are controversial, let’s do the same when it comes to the laws passed by the legislature. Come to think of it, paying taxes makes me uncomfortable. I would like a different option, please.
Censorship is a pressing issue in our country. The Left and the Right seem intent on silencing what they find offensive. This is not the American way.
Many of us recall the Sticks and Stones childhood rhyme:
“Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.”
Perhaps it should be recited before the Indiana General Assembly convenes.
