If we could take just one action that would have the most profound effect on the polarization of our country, what would it be?
We don’t have a magic wand capable of ending misunderstandings, stopping hatred and ceasing violence with a simple wave, but what if we could turn off the spigot that feeds the platform where so much distrust and disinformation spreads?
An interesting Netflix movie titled “The Social Dilemma” delves into how social media has transformed from a simple way to keep up with friends and family into a money-making empire that feeds on our weaknesses.
It may sound like a horror movie, or a Sci-Fi flick, but it’s reality. Instead of engaging in meaningful debate backed with facts and good intentions, we have largely turned social media into a platform for amplifying divisions based on half-truths.
As a person who loathes censorship and fears that we’re heading down that path by seeking to mute the opinions of those who don’t share our thoughts, I would firmly oppose any attempt to shut down social media. But that doesn’t mean some changes aren’t needed.
If you read the posts of some, every single demonstration that’s been held since George Floyd was killed in May was organized by George Soros and left-wing extremists, has been violent and is exactly what Democrats want.
I’ve covered a handful of protests and demonstrations in Southern Indiana, and none were violent.
Have there been instances when protests got out of control, property was damaged and people were hurt and even killed? Yes, and in those cases, people were in the wrong. But by and large, the demonstrations have been peaceful.
And on the contrary, social media is also flooded with posts recklessly claiming that every cop is evil and that President Donald Trump is out to get any person of color. This doesn’t solve anything and is, again, fueled by disinformation if not flat-out propaganda.
As the Netflix film showed, our algorithms are being traced and sold for advertising profit, so our social media behavior is being used against us. What we “like” is monitored and we’re shown posts and advertisements that correlate with our interests. As a result, we’re less likely to be presented with legitimate information from political parties, social movements and other groups that are in opposition to our views, so we only deepen our stances and further our divides.
Basically, we get on social media to have our egos boosted and our beliefs bolstered by those who agree with us. We post memes and are rewarded for our snark, sarcasm and savagery, but at what cost?
It pains me at the age of 38 to say this, but for the first time in my life, I’m not really sure it’s going to make that much difference who wins the presidential election this year. We are so angry with each other that it’s impossible for me to believe that Joe Biden or Trump will be able to bridge the massive gulf between the two major political parties in our country.
That divide is without a doubt fueled by social media. From interference to ignorance, we are being played like a pawn in a game of chess.
Social media platforms should be more transparent about their practices and who is paying for access to our lives. However, we can only expect so much from companies that were built to turn a profit.
We have to be better on the individual level. We need to ask ourselves, what’s the purpose behind what we post? Are we bored? Are we seeking to inform others? Is it accurate? Are we just trying to make someone angry?
Humans were never meant to spend the majority of their days consuming social media posts and arguing about pretty much any topic that arises, but it’s become our addiction.
How quickly would we have been recommended for psychiatric review if we had stopped every person on the street in the days before social media and told them how we felt about the president, police and the national anthem?
Guess what? Not everyone needs to know our thoughts on those subjects now just because we have platforms that can spread our views to millions of people in a matter of seconds.
When I was a younger journalist, I often allowed negative comments about our newspaper, or my coworkers, or me, to entice me to enter into a drawn out argument on social media. It got to the point where I was spending more time arguing online than focusing on what really matters — reporting the news.
These days my social media posts are a lot less frequent and not nearly as pointed. I remember our publisher, Bill Hanson, recommending a simple way of dealing with negativity. He told me to take a full minute before I posted a response, breathe, and think about what I was trying to accomplish and if it was really worth it.
Most of the time, when I’ve heeded that advice, I’ve realized that it’s not worth it. We rarely change people’s views by our snarky social media posts. Sometimes we just have to realize there will always be differences in our world, and in some ways, that’s a good thing.
We’re not robots, so why should we be manipulated by machines?
