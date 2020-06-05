Perhaps the Los Angeles riots of 1992 were the last time that our country has focused so sharply on racism, oppression and systematic failures within our governing system.
Whether or not you agree with the manner in which the protests have been conducted, there’s no opinion to be had over their success in bringing our collective attention to the issue of race. It’s a discussion that should never cease, though it’s an incredibly awkward one to have because we’ve been taught so many conflicting ways of dealing with the topic. Some tell us we should be color blind while others say we should acknowledge our differences.
What’s great about our country is that we have so many different cultures and races, but we often struggle to understand one another. That difficulty can lead to innocent misunderstandings, or it can be a catalyst for racism and hate.
If you don’t believe black people have endured inappropriate and violent treatment in our country for no other reason than the color of their skin, you’re just not being honest with yourself. Because we’ve been reluctant to discuss race, hearing protesters speak bluntly about a system that benefits white people can be hard to swallow if you, like me, are white. From housing to wages to policing, study after study, case after case shows us the disparaging differences between persons of color and white people, but we are quick to defend our own lives and choices on an individual basis instead of looking at the big picture.
The conversations I’ve had with people, some complete strangers, over the past week about racial issues have been numerous and informative. Despite what social media trends may lead us to believe, the views people of different ethnicities hold about our current situation cannot be conveniently filed into a stereotypical assumption based on race and upbringing.
Violence has erupted during some of these demonstrations, but it’s not like every time a protest is held, people are being shot and buildings are being burned. The majority of the protests have been peaceful and well-intended.
They’ve also yielded results.
Would the officer in Minneapolis have been charged with murder and the Louisville police chief dismissed from his job if weren’t for the protests?
Maybe you’re thinking “Sure. The officer was caught on video with his knee on top of George Floyd’s neck. No way he wouldn’t be charged with murder.”
Remember what set off the riots of 1992? Four policemen were acquitted in the beating of Rodney King — an event that was captured on video and may be one of the most recognizable clips ever recorded for anyone old enough to have watched the footage on television.
King was brutally beaten and it’s hard to fathom how those officers could have been acquitted, but it happened. Justice and our legal system aren’t always married to the same outcome.
But protesters should realize there’s a greater battle to be fought for equality, and it can’t be won simply by rallying in the streets. Granted people are tired of hearing it, but voting and taking part in the process is what truly brings about change and accountability.
Protests captured the attention of a nation and have focused us on accountability. But in a society where our attention span seems to last just a few news cycles, we can’t expect that people will continue to be as engaged in the core issues related to racism and inequality as they are currently.
Politics is the long game. It’s our elected officials who shape policies and approve laws that rule our land. There will always be racism and hate in our world, which is why we need a system that deflects such shortcomings and protects victims from potential malice.
In the midst of the outrage, Clark and Floyd counties averaged about 25% voter turnout between them during Tuesday’s Primary. Election after election, we see similar numbers.
Some groups have demanded that a citizens group be charged with selecting a police chief in Louisville. We already have this right as a community by proxy in who we elect as mayor, and directly by who we vote into office as sheriff.
Do you believe police spending is too costly? The pursestrings for public safety budgets are held by your city and county councils.
While we should certainly vote in Presidential races, so many of the issues that affect us the most on a daily basis originate at the local and state level. If we can be outraged on social media, and find time to protest, we can make it to the voting booth. We can take a few hours each month to meet with community leaders or just to call our elected officials and let them know we’re paying attention.
The protests have again proven that a group of determined people can get results, but the public will eventually tire of demonstrations. That’s who we are as a society in the 21st Century — we have a short attention span.
However, long-lasting changes can be accomplished on the issue of race if the collective energy displayed over the last week can be transferred into participation in the process. An “I Voted” sticker demands attention from our policy makers just as much as a protest sign.
