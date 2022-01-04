In a few weeks, hopefully, I will be teaching a community college course in psychology. Incidentally that was one of the first jobs I got when I left graduate school.
Having recently retired from community mental health work, it appears I have come full circle. Teaching sort of runs in my family. My mother was a teacher’s aide for many years and my sister is a retired elementary school teacher in Elgin, Illinois. Her son teaches high school art and there are other family members who also work in schools.
I started college on a teacher’s scholarship and student taught at a large high school in St. Louis County. I also worked for a while as a substitute teacher.
I taught 4th, 5th and 6th grade pupils and later high school students in the same schools that I had attended, right alongside many of my former teachers. It was tough work since the students knew you were only going to be there a day or two and that you didn’t know what you were doing. Although I desperately needed the money, ever morning I hoped against hope that my phone wouldn’t ring.
I quickly learned two things. When I took roll I also wrote down what the student was wearing, so later I could call him or her by the correct name. Just knowing students’ names gives you much more control over things.
Also you can more easily finger the kid to the assistant principal if you have to send him to the office. And, if a student wants to go to the restroom, you only let them go if they give you something of value that assures they will return. One sneaker usually worked fairly well.
Somewhere I found a picture of me as a recent college graduate, standing next to many of my former teachers in the faculty photo for the school yearbook. For the life of me I don’t remember being in that picture.
It looks like I was a photoshopped time traveler who had no right being in the photo. Imagine seeing a picture of yourself as one of your own teachers. I must have been subbing on picture day and got swept into the photo.
When my wife Diane consulted to special education classes in Florida, the students there called her “Mrs. Star Wars.” Unfortunately, there is only one letter that is different between our last name and the movie franchise. Students are quick to take advantages of details like this.
The students at our youngest son’s high school came up with some very creative, but fairly offensive nicknames for teachers. I suppose such teasing is an occupational hazard.
Actually, I’m looking forward to teaching again. Diane says that’s because I need an audience now that I’m retired. It’s true that many psychologists are not only know-it-alls who like to pontificate, but also wannabe standup comedians. I told her that I don’t think of the students as my audience, but rather more like my fan club.
It’s been several years since I’ve formally taught a class and I admit that I have been somewhat intimidated by a development called Learning Management Systems (LMS). Almost all schools, colleges and universities use some version of a LMS now.
LMS is a fairly complex software application that is used to administer, document, track, report, and deliver educational courses. Industries and business also use them for training programs. This concept emerged primarily from remote and e-Learning although they have roots in very early correspondence teaching, multimedia education, learning machines and programmed learning.
This whole market, however, began in earnest in the late 1990s. At that time, when I was doing some teaching, I was still handing out paper copies of the syllabus, using transparencies on an overhead projector and dreamed of the day that I could burn a CD for each of my students to take home. Most LMSes today focus on corporate customers because that’s where the real money is.
Syed A. Raza and his colleagues from Pakistan’s IQRA University believe that learning management systems experienced massive surge in use and acceptance from institutions and students mainly due to the emphasis on remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. With COVID-19 still very much a factor, most schools still offer a spectrum of educational alternatives ranging from face-to-face classes, to online learning, to hybrid course opportunities.
To teach my class, I was required to take a course that explained how the school’s learning management system worked. The course I took online, of course, used the learning management system to teach the learning management system.
I learned how to use Canvas, which is one of the most popular applications. Last year educational technology consultant Phil Hill reviewed the LMS market. On the IBL News website he said, “… Canvas leads with 32% of U.S. & Canadian higher ed institutions, followed by Blackboard at 23%, Moodle at 22% and D2L at 13%.” These are sometimes called the Big Four of LMS.
These software applications have ways to present lectures, readings, videos, and other media directly to students, as well as tests, quizzes and assignments. There are also features to use for online discussions, grading and almost anything else you can imagine.
With LMS teachers can create and integrate course materials, organize learning timelines, assess progress and provide feedback in real time. Many see the instantaneous communication between learners and instructors as the major strengths of the LMS.There are several advantages to using LMSes. These include broad compatibility with other technologies, accessibility, reusability, durability, ease of maintenance and adaptability. Among the disadvantages are difficulty in converting traditional face-to-face curricula to these platforms and the potential for creating an environment that does not engage learners.
As digital natives, most students take to LMS like ducks to water. As a person born before the widespread use of digital technology, also known as a “digital immigrant,” these management systems are bit more daunting.
Our granddaughter is a freshman at the University of Louisville and as I was taking my LMS class, I kept asking her how they did it at U of L. How do they give tests? Is the syllabus online? How do you get graded for class participation? It seemed to come so naturally to her, she had given little thought to such questions. The University of Louisville, by the way, employs Blackboard Learn, not Canvas.
I finally did pass my online Canvas course, so I guess even an old dog can learn new tricks. I earned a digital badge for passing. Now I have to figure where I can get a digital vest for my new digital badge.
