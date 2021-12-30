Again, this year my wife Diane and I spent Christmas at our daughter’s house, along with her husband, four older kids, three dogs, innumerable cats, and our son, who flew in from New York City for the fun. Everyone had a nice time, but it seemed like the dominant activity was playing video games or watching others play video games. This activity was followed by screaming, eating cookies, listening to Christmas music, and cooking. Much of it was a noisy chaotic affair.
Worldwide, video gaming is a $120 billion industry with over 2.6 billion participants. According to the Entertainment Software Association, 67% of American adults play video games, and 76% of children are regular players.
Elizabeth Boyle from the University of West Scotland, believes that the motivation to play video games can be found in Self Determination Theory. This theory holds that behavior is driven primarily by the need for competence, autonomy, and relatedness.
Video game blogger Chirlien Pang says that competence is gained in video games when the player is completely involved in meeting the challenges of the game. Autonomy is realized when the player takes control. Finally, relatedness is fulfilled when players are able to interact and compete in a unique manner and environment.
I grew up with video games. I was immediately attracted to them. I remember playing ping pong on a Magnavox Odyssey, which was the first commercial home video game system. Atari copied the game and turned it into its highly successful Pong arcade game in 1972. Incidentally, scientists from Cortical Labs, just recently, were able to teach a group of isolated human brain cells in a petri dish how to play virtual pong. Apparently, these few brain cells are better at Pong than me. I was never quite able to put any English on the ball.
Evidently not only human brains are able to play video games. Hungarian neuroscientist Viktor Tóth created a virtual reality setup for rodents and taught rats how to play Doom II. He says that he would also like to teach them to play 3D Pac-Man, but he believes, it would be too difficult, because the rats would have to chase things around contrary to their natural instincts.
When I had children, I obtained a ColecoVision Console and later a Nintendo Entertainment System (supposedly for them). We had to constantly blow air into the Nintendo cartridges to clean them and we all played Mario Brothers and Donkey Kong night and day. Later I bought our son a Game Boy handheld video game console, but by that time the video game industry evolved way beyond my comprehension. Eventually, however, we bought a Microsoft Xbox for our grandchildren to play when they visited us, due to complaints that it was boring at our house..
Video games and board games are both popular when it comes to holiday activities. Some believe that classic board games allow for a more intimate interpersonal connection among players, while others tout party video games like the Jackbox series , which allows multiple players using their smart phones to access the game.
In 2019, psychologist Juliane Heiden from Johannes Gutenberg conducted a comprehensive study of the association between video gaming and psychological functioning. She concluded that, while video gaming was associated with positive feelings and satisfying social relationships while playing, there was also the possibility that games lead to psychological symptoms such as inadequate coping, negative feelings, low self-esteem, a preference for solitude, and poor school performance.
These researchers also believed that the gamers’ reasons for playing certain types of video games might help therapists develop appropriate interventions that could mitigate against some of the possible negative outcomes.
In 2017 Abdullah Allam from Cardiff Metropolitan University examined video game genre preferences, as they related to Big Five personality traits in online gamers. He found that the gamers uniformly scored high on neuroticism, which is trait related to negative feelings such as anxiety, depression, anger, self-consciousness, and irritability. Those who preferred action video games scored the highest on neuroticism and extraversion. Horror/survival video game players also had a high degree of neuroticism and low openness to new experience. The video sports game players’ dominant personality trait was openness to experience and they scored lowest in agreeableness.
Games are often perceived as identity management where folks assume alternate identities. According to Nick Yee from Quantic Foundry, however, data shows that “gamers play games that align with their personalities.” Those who are extraverted seek out social and action-oriented games. Conscientious players have a preference for games requiring intense thinking and planning. Yee says, “…people play games not to pretend to be someone they’re not, but to become more of who they really are.”
The final verdict on video games is not in as yet. In a review of current research published in The American Psychologist, Isabela Granic, from Radboud University, found that playing video games, even violent shooter games, may boost children’s learning and social skills. While she still has concerns, saying that, “Important research has already been conducted for decades on the negative effects of gaming, including addiction, depression, and aggression, and we are certainly not suggesting that this should be ignored.” She also says that video game playing improves mood, promotes relaxation and combats anxiety.
Strategic and problem-solving skills developed in games can also be “effective tools for learning resilience.” Video games can also help develop spatial navigation, reasoning, memory, and perceptual skills. It should also be noted that more than 70% of gamers play their video games with friends.
Montreal psychologist Celia Hodent, a video game expert, says “…video games, like any games, have cognitive and social benefits, depending on the type of game.” She believes that the worries about video game play are exaggerated, so long as kids play age-appropriate games that don’t dominate recreational activities or interfere with sleep.
I guess from now on it won’t really be Christmas until I watch Mario and his buddies make soup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.