Have you ever experienced a sudden overwhelming feeling of anxiety and fear? A panic attack pummels the body with intensity that is both unexpected and debilitating. The heart pounds. Breathing seems a chore. Without warning, the sense of impending death or insanity lurks directly around the corner.
While the Corona Virus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) attacks the physical immune system, the pandemic has also led to a rise in fear, anxiety, stress and depression among the people. As if that weren’t enough, heap on the political turmoil and uncertainty, the angry nature of crowds of protest and a host of other issues and the rise of diagnosed depression seems reasonable.
Maurizio Fava, MD, psychiatrist-in-chief at Massachusetts General Hospital, finds little surprise in the correlation between COVID-19 and spiraling mental health conditions. He cites trauma from from the widespread disease, grief over the loss of life, fear of getting sick, financial concerns like unemployment, physical distancing and the loss of community as contributing factors to the sufferings.
Last week our attention began to be focused on what the Bible teaches about fear and anxiety. Could there be a more timely topic in today’s world? The Scriptures address fear on multiple occasions. Over the next few weeks, we will look at a handful of those verses, looking for similarities to our world while gaining some principles that we can use to manage our anxious moments.
Think back to the Christmas story for a moment. There is a verse in Matthew’s account that speaks a bit to the fear of a nation. When the magi wandered into Jerusalem asking where the newborn King of the Jews could be found, the Apostle records, “When word of their inquiry got to Herod, he was terrified — and not Herod alone, but most of Jerusalem as well” (Matthew 2:3 MSG).
The leadership of a business sets the tone for its employees. Those who direct a church influence and flavor those who are in attendance. The tone of the leaders of government create an atmosphere for its citizens. Even without the internet, the people knew that Herod was upset and afraid. They, too, were troubled.
A recent New York Times survey showed that the majority of the people who were afraid were not afraid for themselves, but for the world in which we live. Their concerns range from environmental issues to the political and social unrest. Their fear is the government cannot do anything to stop or correct these issues.
But fear is not just for theories and philosophies, fear becomes very personal. National Public Radio recently ran a piece on new phobias that have been added to the growing list of treatable fears. Several garnished attention. Nomophobia is the fear of being without a mobile device. Editiovultaphobia is the fear of being judged harshly in social media. Phobophobia technically is a fear of phobias, a fear of fear itself.
The accounts of the birth of Jesus address personal fears also. Four times in the Christmas story, angels make the announcement to not be afraid. The first time is to Zechariah, the husband of Elizabeth and father of John the Baptist. He is told to not be afraid because his prayer had been heard (Luke 1:13). Angels then appear to Mary and she is told to not be afraid because she has found favor with God (Luke 1:30-31).
Later angels appear to Joseph and he is told to not be afraid to take Mary as his wife (Matthew 1:20-21). Finally, angels appear to a group of shepherds and they are told to not be afraid because the angels are bringing good news for all people (Luke 2:10-11).
In each case the angels were messengers with a word from God. The angels brought a calming assurance that God was in control of the circumstances and that He promises to work things together for good. Regardless of your beliefs about the appearance of angels today, God’s message continues to be delivered through the pages of Scripture.
The book of Isaiah contains a powerful verse written over 700 years before the time of Christ. The prophet writes, “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand” (Isaiah 41:10 NIV).
Notice there are five reasons that God says the nation of Israel should not be afraid. First, God promises to be with them. A common thread throughout the Bible is that God does not abandon His people. Moses was encouraged to go before the Egyptian Pharaoh because God promised to be with him. The Bible proclaims that God will neither leave us nor forsake us. What an important message for us to rest upon in the middle of a pandemic that places distance between our friends and family.
Second we are not to fear because not only is He there, but He is ours. “I am your God.” This is a good who causes all things to work together for good. His Spirit dwells within us. The next three reasons close out the tenth verse. Follow the logic of the argument.
God says to those of us who believe: I am your God. I am with you. I will strengthen you. I will help you. I will uphold you. The God who created the universe, who rules history and who will judge the nations, chooses to be our God. He places His presence in our lives. He promises to strengthen us when we are weak, help us when our enemies attack, and uphold us — enables us to stand.
Let not your hearts be troubled. Believe in God. Trust God. Let Him be Your God. Rely on Him for help, strength and endurance.
