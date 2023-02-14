The end of the year usually brings a plethora of articles and documentaries about famous celebrities, musicians, and sport heroes who have passed away during the previous year. Although we are not even into the warmer days of spring, it is difficult not to notice the number of musicians who have already ended their time on earth during 2023. Three of them have made an impact into my musical portfolio.
David Crosby (August 14, 1941 – January 19, 2023) has been inducted into the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame twice, once for his work in The Byrds and once for Crosby, Stills and Nash. Crosby also had a successful solo career, releasing new music at a frantic pace in recent years.
Late in the year 1965, the Byrds took the song “Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There is a Season) to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was by accident that as a nine-year-old, I stumbled upon the truth that the words were found in the Bible. The lyrics — except for the title which is repeated throughout and the last two lines — repeat the first eight verses of the third chapter of Ecclesiastes.
The song had been written by Peter Seeger in 1959. Seeger arranged for 45% of the song’s royalties to be donated to the Israeli Committee Against Housing Demolitions. He rationalized that in the song he had only written six words and one word repeated three times.
Up to that point, songs of faith were sung in church and probably had been written at least a hundred years earlier. This song personally opened an different understanding about the blurry line between the sacred and the secular.
Barrett Strong (February 5, 1941 – January 29, 2023) co-wrote some of Motown’s most cherished hits including “War” for Edwin Starr, “Smiling Faces Sometimes” for the Undisputed Truth, and a treasure chest of gold for the Temptations, including “I Wish It Would Rain,” “Just My Imagination,” “Cloud Nine,” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone.” Strong also penned “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” a hit that has over one hundred covers on the Spotify playlist.
Interestingly, the singer Barrett Strong had the first hit single, “Money (That’s What I Want,)” that officially established the Motown empire.
Strong started his musical career from a position of faith. The son of a Uniroyal plant worker (am I the only one who remembers Uni, Roy, and Al commercials?), Strong grew up on the west side of Detroit and sang in a gospel group with his four sisters. They toured the local church circuit and became friends of stars like Jackie Wilson and Sam Cooke. It was Wilson who introduced Strong to Berry Gordy.
Strong remembered that Motown didn’t want to release “Grapevine” at first. “They didn’t think it was a hit record,” added Strong with a smile. The Miracles were the first to record the song in 1966, and Marvin Gaye recorded it the following year. But it was Gladys Knight & the Pips that launched the song into orbit. Creedence Clearwater Revival presented an 11-minute version of the song on its Cosmo’s Factory album in 1970. The song launched the “career” of the animated California Raisins in 1986.
Burt Bacharach (May 12, 1928 – February 9, 2023) was the musical genius behind 52 different top 40 hits, single-handedly putting San Jose on the map with “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?” He had an unprecedented string of hits in the 60s and 70s including “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” “Promises, Promises,” and “What the World Needs Now is Love.”
His songs cut across age lines and musical genres. His songs were sung by major artists like Dusty Springfield, Gene Pitney, Tom Jones, the Carpenters, B.J. Thomas, and of course, Dionne Warwick. In 1958, for example, his “The Story of My Life” recording by Marty Robbins topped the Country chart, Perry Como’s “Magic Moments” topped a precursor to the Billboard Hot 100, and was nominated for awards for the theme song from Steve McQueen’s horror movie The Blob.
Handsome and debonaire, Bacharach’s longtime marriage to actress Angie Dickinson fueled a Hollywood image for the composer. He was also known for his ownership and breeding of thoroughbred racehorses. He could frequently be seen in attendance at the Kentucky Derby. One of his horses, Burt’s Heartlight No. One, was a champion in 1983 and fueled a hit collaboration with Neil Diamond the previous year.
In the 1960s, Bacharach stretched pop music compositions beyond the norm with more sophisticated chord progressions and melodies that took advantage of non-standard time signatures and rhythms. Instead of the typical 4/4 time, they often bounced in 5/4 or 7/8 time. Bacharach said he only had one rule. The melody must appeal to the average listener.
His death prompted a barrage of tributes on social media. Singer-songwriter Stephen Bishop said, “I’ll always think of Burt Bacharach as the King of Melody. His songs are timeless. I am so honored to have written a song with you.” Paul McCartney once said, “His songs are a lot more musical than the stuff we write and a lot more technical.”
From the Catbird Seat, most of us have a difficult time communicating — finding the right words to say to the right people at the right time. Others are a notch ahead on the communication ladder, somehow always managing to find the right words to say. But there are relatively few who can take the right words and weave them into a musical staff. And for those few — including the late Burt Bacharach, David Crosby, and Barrett Strong — culture is eternally grateful.
