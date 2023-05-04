Every year we hear that an event like the Kentucky Derby brings in billions of dollars into the local Louisville economy with a portion of it splashing over into Southern Indiana. But it’s a good bet that you aren’t aware of how some of those dollars actually play out.
On Saturday, horse racing fanatics as well as casual spectacle observers will witness the 149th “Run for the Roses” during the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. The derby is not only rich in its tradition but also its purse. $3 million is up for grabs by the best horses in the event. The winner will take home 62% of the money or $1.86 million. Second place acquires $600,000 with $300,000; $150,000; and $90,000 rounding out the top five.
Now the purse is empty. Only the top five runners get a share of the earnings. Fifteen other horses will wander away from the Twin Spires with nothing more than the experience. Even with this huge cash payout, the Kentucky Derby is still dwarfed by horse racing’s richest event. The Saudi Cup carries a $20 million purse with half of that going to the winner.
But the purse only contains a small portion of the money that is spent in connection with the Derby. The 2022 Kentucky Derby swallowed the chunk of betting change in the history of the Triple Crown race. A record $179 million was wagered in the pari-mutuel pool, a 17% increase over the previous year. But due to another historic event, not very much of that money was bet on the winning horse Rich Strike.
Rich Strike opened that Saturday morning at 30-1 odds and was largely ignored by the betters. The horse wouldn’t have even been running if it weren’t for Ethereal Road being scratched a little earlier. At post time, Rich Strike was showing at 81 to 1 odds on the board. In the biggest upset since Donerail in 1913, Rich Strike became the second biggest underdog to win the race, bringing in $163.60 for a $2 bet. If your $2 Exacta bet had picked the correct first two horses, you would have walked home $4,101.20 richer.
Money spent betting on the Derby only scratches the surface of the dollars changing hands. Attending the event is not a cheap affair. Tickets cost between $67 and $2,750, depending on the location of the seat and the amenities package selected. Prices increase as the day grows closer to the race.
If your tickets have to be purchased through a third-party vendor, the price will increase. SeatGeek says tickets can be found for $118 with an average cost of $644. VividSeats says their average price is $3445.
If you are coming to Derby from a distance you are going to need a place to stay. Roadtrips.com, a website helping folks plan travel arrangements for sporting events, lists the following packages for some of the downtown Louisville hotels. The package prices include a three-night stay and grandstand tickets. The packages can be upgraded for extra nights, ticket upgrades and other add-ons.
A package for the Courtyard by Marriott started at $4,355, while the Galt House could be rented at either $4,895 for a deluxe room or $6,105 for an executive suite. The Brown Hotel package began at $6,865. The rates were per person based upon double occupancy. A little disclaimer noted that pricing was subject to change.
According to Hipmunk, a travel booking site, the price at even a budget hotel in Louisville this week is running 160% above the average. Some travel and business sites estimated the difference was as much as 290% higher.
You can’t talk about spending money at the Derby without talking about alcohol. Woodford Reserve’s limited edition mint julep will set you back $1,000 at Churchill Downs. It is served in a commemorative cup. Since you swallow the drink, isn’t every drink a limited edition?
Over 120,000 mint juleps are served every year over the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby events. Production of that many drinks requires 1,000 pounds of fresh mint, 60,000 pounds of ice, and 10,000 bottles of Old Forester Mint Julep cocktail. Prices for the bottle in our area range from $25 to $42. At $30 a bottle - well, you can do the math.
If you are a fan of the Derby, you know the race really isn’t about the horses, it’s about fashion. The most elaborate hats at the Kentucky Derby are usually created months in advance, hand-crafted by expert milliners around the country. If a seat at the track will cost thousands, the hat worn had better reflect a high standard.
The price for the custom hats varies by designer but often ranges from $400 to $2,000. Etsy’s most popular blue hat this year was sold out but listed for $1,500. The standard male white traveler’s hat from Optima was selling for $5,000. Amazon still had several in stock as low as $400 to $500. A formal black and peach hat was available from Annette’s Coutures at $1,100.
The money.com website summarized the costs for attending the Kentucky Derby for the budget-minded, the mid-range spender, and the big-spender. Their guesses gave the opinion that someone really watching their spending could do the Derby well with a $500 tab. The average person would come in around $2,500 and the big-spender topping out at almost $12,000.
From the Catbird Seat, the pomp and circumstance of the events surrounding the Kentucky Derby is spectacular. But I think I will celebrate the race at my favorite local restaurant and watch it on local television. Enjoy the race!
