This past weekend, pumpkins consumed most of our moments. Our two granddaughters made a quick visit from Florida with visions of Jack O'Lanterns swirling in their minds. The journey began with a trip to Huber's to wander the pumpkin patch and to find the perfect pumpkins.
Later that day the family traveled to Iroquois Park in Louisville for the 10th Jack O'Lantern Spectacular. The girls enjoyed more than 5,000 artistically carved pumpkins lighting up the night and their smiles. The weekend was capped off as they helped carve, clean, and light their own pumpkin creations.
In the U.S., pumpkins are a part of the fall holiday traditions. Harvested in October, the bright orange fruit features flowers, seeds and edible flesh that are a part of many food festivities. Pumpkins are used to make soups, desserts, breads, and, of course, pumpkin pies. But did you ever wonder how the ritual of carving them came to be?
The tradition of making jack o'lanterns at Halloween dates back centuries. The practice seems to have originated from an old Irish myth about a man nicknamed “Stingy Jack.” The legend maintains that Stingy Jack invited the Devil to have an Irish brew with him. Being “stingy,” Jack didn't want to have to pay for the drinks, so he convinced the Devil to turn himself into a coin so that Jack could buy the drinks without spending his own money.
Once the Devil did so, Stingy Jack decided to keep the coin and quickly slid it into his pocket where he also kept a silver cross. The power of the cross kept the Devil from changing back into his original form. Jack began to feel bad so he agreed to free the Devil under a couple of conditions. The Devil would not bother Jack for a year. If for some reason, Jack would die, the Devil would not be able to claim his soul.
The next year, Jack again tricked the Devil into climbing into a tree to pick a piece of fruit. Once up the tree, Jack carved a sign of the cross into the tree bark so the Devil could not climb back down the tree.
Finally, Jack died. The story continues that God would not allow such a character to enter into heaven. The Devil, still upset with Jack for how he had been tricked twice, kept his word and would not claim his soul, leaving Jack unable to enter either heaven or hell. Instead, the Devil sent Jack off into the dark night with only a burning piece of coal to light his way.
Jack put the coal into a carved-out turnip providing light for his way. The Irish began to refer to the carved turnip as “Jack O'Lantern.” When the Irish came to America, they soon found that pumpkins made better lanterns than turnips. Every Halloween the legend lives on!
Here are a handful of facts you might not know about pumpkins. Pumpkins are members of the gourd family. Gourds include cucumbers, honeydew melons, cantaloupes, watermelons, and zucchini. The plants are native to Central America, but now grow on all continents except Antarctica.
The name pumpkin actually originates from a Greek word which means “large melon.” The word has evolved a bit as it has been pronounced by the French, English, and finally Americans.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Illinois is the state that produces the most pumpkins in America. It harvests twice as many acres of pumpkins as any other state. California, Indiana, Michigan, Texas, and Virginia are the other top pumpkin-producing states. About 66,000 acres of pumpkins are used, producing nearly 1.5 billion pounds of pumpkins. Estimates place the number of pumpkins in any given year at over 2 billion.
Every state in the United States grows pumpkins. China is actually the largest pumpkin producer in the world. They produce 8,427,676 tons of pumpkins each year. India comes in second in world-wide production.
You might be interested in knowing that the self-proclaimed “Pumpkin Capital of the World” is Morton, Illinois. Because it is the home of Nestles/Libby's production plant, 85% if the world's canned pumpkins come from Morton.
The average pumpkin takes between 80 and 120 days to grow to maturity. As you have probably noticed, pumpkins vary in size and shape. As of last October, the world record for the largest pumpkin stands at 2,703 pounds. The amazing pumpkin was grown by Stefano Cutrupi on a farm near Tuscany, Italy. In Germany, there is an annual European Pumpkin Weighing Championship which verified Cutrupi's winning entry.
Can a farmer use pumpkins to bring home the bacon … so to speak? Although profits vary greatly, the average, small pumpkin farm can bring in about $30,000 a year from the crop. If the location is right, the real money for pumpkin farmers is farm tourism. The industry of bringing people to the farm generates multi-millions of dollars for the country.
From the Catbird Seat, pumpkins are an important part of our autumn celebrations. Time invested with family and friends remind us of our heritage and the blessings of this country. Last weekend, two little girls carved out more than just faces on a pumpkin. They carved memories that will last forever.
