The massive curtain in Jeffersonville comes down on the multi-stages of Abbey Road on the River (AROTR) at Big Four Station Park. Five generations of music lovers hear over 200 concerts performed by 50 different bands from around the world. Every moment provides the listener with a magical memory tour.
This year’s headliner was Micky Dolenz, the last surviving member of the pop group The Monkees. His recognizable voice on hits like “Last Train to Clarksville” and “I’m a Believer” was accompanied by photos from their tours and clips from the television series. While his music often sounded like an aging singer in his seventies, his stories and reflections were priceless.
While music from the sixties and seventies was featured in every set, the majority of the bands limited their playlist to Beatles hits. Several of the groups made mention of the fact that on April 4, 1964, the Beatles placed songs in the top five spots on the Billboard Hot 100. At the time no other band had ever come close to such an accomplishment.
In just its second week on the charts, “Can’t Buy Me Love” catapulted 27 places to the number one spot. The other fours songs, in order, were “Twist and Shout,” “She Loves You,” “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” and “Please Please Me.”
What most failed to mention was during that same week, the Beatles had seven other songs in the Top 100. The chart also included two novelty songs about the Beatles. “We Love You Beatles” (Do you remember that song?) by the Carefrees hit number 42 and “A Letter to the Beatles” by the Four Preps weighed in at number 85. The next week two more Beatles tunes appeared on the list, giving them 14 of the Top 100 songs in America.
There were a couple of reasons the market was flooded with Beatles music. The group had been singing in England for more than a year when they finally brought their music across the pond. Because of their popularity, Capitol Records responded by issuing as much of their back catalog as possible. At the same time, Vee-Jay Records owned the rights to songs on the album Please Please Me. They had a limited amount of time to make money, so they released as many songs as they could afford.
Their amazing record lasted for more than fifty years, but music streaming has changed how music is distributed and brought their streak to an end. Drake scored nine of Billboard’s Top 10 songs in 2021, and last year Taylor Swift secured all ten spots in the same week.
The long weekend reminded me of the amazing diversity of the styles of music the Beatles produced over their years. Many of the songs were written at least in part by Paul McCartney. During his time with the Beatles, McCartney wrote 71 songs. From “Love Me Do” to “The Long and Winding Road,” Sir Paul placed his amazing stamp on music forever.
Several websites estimate that McCartney has written over 500 songs. 129 of the songs have charted with an amazing 91 reaching the top ten and 33 making it all the way to Number 1. His accomplishments also include the first live concert broadcast to outer space in 2005, the first Bond theme nominated for a Best Original Song Oscar (“Live and Let Die” in 1973) and the most questions asked online (he received over 3 million questions from fans during a 30-minute web chat in 1997).
What are your favorite Beatles’ albums? Somewhere buried in a storage box are my top five. I suppose I would rank them in this order.
5. “Magical Mystery Tour” (1967) is an album many consider inferior, but the release contains several of my favorites. “Strawberry Fields Forever” and “Penny Lane” are among the group’s best and “All You Need is Love” has to be considered a classic.
4. “Abbey Road” (1969) was the last album recorded by the Beatles but was actually released next to last. George Harrison presented two of his best songs in “Something” and “Here Comes the Sun.” John Lennon was amazing in “Come Together” and Paul McCartney put together 16 minutes of what many say is his greatest achievement.
3. “Help!” (1965) contains the soundtrack to their second movie and is the fifth album. The album that contains “Yesterday” must be in my top five list. It may be my all-time favorite Beatles song.
2. “Rubber Soul” (1965) was their milestone sixth album which set the stage for their next several records and inspired countless musicians. John Lennon reflected that this album was the first that the group really took control in the recording studio and placed their personal mark on music. The album boasts “Drive My Car,” “You Won’t See Me,” “Nowhere Man,” and “Michelle.”
1. With apologies to the “White” album and “Revolver,” my favorite Beatles album is “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” (1967). The album spent 15 weeks at number one on the Billboard Top LP chart. It won four Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year. It has sold over 32 million copies as of 2022. This album changed the way that music sounded in the 60s and still influences music today. Besides, any album cover that includes a picture of Ed Sullivan has to be a hit.
From the Catbird Seat, music and memories filled the air for the five days of AROTR. The contract keeps the $1.3+ million economic impact in Jeffersonville through 2024. About 20,000 fans attend the world’s largest Beatles festival each year. Local leaders let’s do what we can to extend this special event that establishes our community as a worldwide destination for live music.
