Father’s Day is one of America’s celebrated traditions, but the official observance doesn’t go back as far as you might think.The idea of honoring the nation’s fathers did not enjoy the same enthusiasm as honoring mothers. One florist explained, “fathers just don’t have the same sentimental appeal that mother’s have.”
The first event to honor fathers was held on July 5, 1908 at a church in West Virginia. The sermon that Sunday was remembering the 362 men who had died in an explosion at the Fairmont Coal Company mines the previous December. The day marked a special occasion and was not intended to become an annual event.
The next year Sonora Smart Dodd, one of six children raised by a widower, began to organize an equivalent to Mother’s Day for fathers. Starting in Spokane, Washington, Dodd raised support from local churches, YMCA’s, businesses, and government officials for her idea. Washington became the first state to celebrate a statewide Father’s Day on June 19, 1910.
The events in Spokane were widely publicized and news of the activities reached Washington, D.C. In 1916 President Woodrow Wilson and his family personally observed the special day. Eight years later, President Calvin Coolidge signed a resolution supporting the idea of honoring fathers on a special day.
Businesses liked the idea of a day that would generate revenue, much like the successes of Mother’s Day. A small movement arose in the 1930s to combine Mother’s and Father’s Days into a “Parent’s Day,” but the idea did not gain much traction. Later during World War II, advertisers promoted the idea that Father’s Day was a means of honoring the troops and supporting the war. By the war’s end, Father’s Day may not have been a federal holiday, but it had become a national treasure.
Years later, President Lyndon Johnson signed an executive order in 1966 allowing the day to be celebrated nationally on the third Sunday in June. President Richard Nixon signed an act of Congress making Father’s Day a national holiday in 1972. Sonora Dodd turned 90 that year.
Father’s Day is celebrated around the world with different traditions and festivities. Germany has many customs centering on beer, and Father’s Day is no exception. Father’s Day in Germany finds dads chugging beer, riding beer bikes, and drinking beer literally from morning until night. The day is filled with such drinking that Father’s Day is a public holiday, as is the day after, allowing a recovery day for dad.
Father’s Day in Mexico is celebrated with a race held in Mexico City called the Carrera del Dia del Padre. Following the run, parties are held where fathers are given a most popular gift — the necktie. In Finland, Father’s Day finds dad having breakfast in bed, cake and coffee adorn the menu. Father’s Day there is held the second Sunday in November. Finnish flags must be flown on every official building.
In France, Father’s Day was created in 1949 by Flaminaire, a lighter company. The traditional gift at the time was a cigarette lighter. Today it is more common to give dad a homemade drawing from the child.
If you are familiar with any of the Brazilian steakhouses across America, you will understand why the celebrations in Brazil are my favorite choice of traditions. In Brazil, Father’s Day is held on St. Joachim day, the patron saint of fathers. Throughout the land there are massive feasts to honor fathers. Everywhere the meals become “all-you-can-eat” adventures. Barbeque grills are filled with roasting chicken, beef, sausage and more. More brisket? Yes, please.
Several years ago, I jotted these notes on a post in Facebook. Perhaps my memories will stir some fond remembrances of your father.
I am thinking about my father today. It is easy to say, “I miss him.” In the years beyond high school, we golfed every time we got together in good weather. I don’t golf any more, but I still have his clubs in the garage. He always offered to help with my house projects — partially out of grace, partially out of pity for a “non-construction” son. I don’t watch anything of Indiana University athletics without thinking of him ... or watch the men at church getting ready to serve communion.
I think of him anytime someone says “I don’t like to pray in public” or when I see a Christmas present perfectly wrapped, creased on the edges, held together with invisible tape. I think of him anytime a project takes longer than anticipated. I think of him when I see children in church because it was important to him that when the church doors were open we were there. I think of him when I see totally dark green watermelons because those were the only ones he brought home. I think of him when I eat blackberries, tacos or pizza. I think of him when I am exasperated with life because it was during those times that he was most calm.
I think of him when Father’s Day rolls around because I am reminded of how blessed I was ... am ... to have been raised by a good man. And I think of him on Father’s Day because I am most saddened that my children didn’t know him.
If I understand the concept of eternity correctly, on his side of eternity he will blink and be reunited with his family. On my side of eternity, I blink often.
From the Catbird Seat, may your Father’s Day provide you with cherished memories.
