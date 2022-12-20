The year 2022 spends its last banked hours and dribbles to an historic close. The year began with America recording one million new COVID-19 cases for the first time, the vast majority coming from the Omicron strain. It ended with Congress deciding to bring criminal charges against a former president and a cold streak threatening to bring low temperatures not seen in 40 years. The current year has been filled with events of first-time significance.
What kind of year has it been for you? If someone were commissioned to write about your year, what would they say? Would it be a difficult task? How would you judge your year?
The majority of people say that inflation and the economy has had the biggest impact upon their lives during the year. Headlines tell us that during 2022 Apple became the first company to achieve a stock market value of $3 trillion. Apple was also first to reach $1 trillion in 2018 and $2 trillion in 2020.
Meta, the new name for Facebook’s parent company, reported in July its first revenue decline since the company began public trading in the market 10 years ago. It has struggled with an aging user base and increased competition from apps like TikTok.
Another large group of Americans notice that war and peace flavor the headlines and their year. The war between Russia and the Ukraine continues to dominate the headlines. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expressed worry recently that the fighting could spin out of control and engulf several European nations.
Meanwhile, the Global Peace Index shows that the United States had its lowest level of peacefulness since 2008 during the year 2022. Civil unrest seems to be the primary driver, with violent crimes increasing by almost 5%.
James Alan Fox, a professor who has tracked mass killings for 40 years, says that 2022 has surpassed 2019 as the deadliest year on record. He adds that the rate of killings has increased significantly since October. So far the mass killing number – incidents when at least four people have died – is at 40. Since October, there is an average of two a week.
All in all, there have been 611 mass shootings in the United States this year. The number makes it the second worst in our history. As of November 25th, 39,935 people have died from gun-related incidents.
There is a strong number of Americans who believe that adapting to change should be the number one concern of the people. We certainly see change at a rapid pace today. Here are two examples of cultural change from the headlines this year.
For the first time in history, three women were appointed to a committee at the Vatican that advises Pope Francis about candidates for bishop in the Catholic Church. The committee had solely been made up of men to this point. In Egypt, the Al Azhar Mosque named a woman as an adviser to the grand imam, Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb. This will be the first woman to hold such a position in the institution’s 1000-year history.
Also worthy in the notation of cultural change, the Gallup organization released a report in August showing that for the first time on record more Americans are smoking marijuana than cigarettes. The numbers showed that 16% of Americans currently smoke marijuana. Tobacco users weighed in at only 11%. Cigarette usage continues to decline from the peak in the mid-1950s when 45% of Americans smoked.
On the fringe of the pandemic, some Americans see their health as the primary issue of concern. While COVID-19 was an unprecedented calamity in 2020, two years later it serves as a background painting hung in the rooms of everyday life. Billions of people around the world have had their routines twisted and torn because of the pandemic.
The global health crisis exposed many weaknesses in our society, including outdated economic, political, medical, and social systems. Health is the most important asset of life. Health concerns that must be addressed immediately include the problems of obesity, deteriorating mental health, and the sky-rocketing costs of medicine and medical care.
The Forbes’ website mentions several cultural trends that will shape our lives for the remainder of the decade. How do some of these ideas affect your ideas for the future?
The amount of change and uncertainty has created a strong nostalgia among many. People longing for the “good old days” are seeking stable roots and less turmoil. Re-examining the traditions of our past and the roots of our beliefs help put a perspective on the world. Stories from past times make us feel more in control. It allows people to find meaning in the middle of chaos.
Gen-Z is now the largest generation around the world. It is also the most racially and ethnically diverse generation in American history. According to recent data from Pew Research, one in four is Hispanic, 14% are African American, and 6% are Asian. Their views on gender and identity are more fluid than previous generations. They are concerned about not being labeled. Priority is given to self-identity and self-expression.
Forbes also sees employee activism as a defining feature in the workplace over the next several years. Employees are speaking up against their company on issues that impact workers, customers, and society as a whole. Employees want the company to represent the beliefs and values of the employees. They want their company to share their beliefs and to make a meaningful impact on the culture. A competitive salary is no longer sufficient to insure the employee’s happiness at work.
From the Catbird Seat, someone once said the best thing about a year coming to an end is the arrival of an empty canvas representing the new year. How will you choose to paint your canvas in 2023?
