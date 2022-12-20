Weather Alert

...Bitterly Cold Weekend with Negative Travel Impacts... Rain will change to snow from west to east Thursday evening as a strong cold front pushes through the area. Minor snow accumulations Thursday night will be accompanied by temperatures rapidly falling into the single digits, resulting in negative travel impacts that will continue into Friday. Winds from the west at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts over 40 mph, will result in wind chills of 10 to 20 below zero, and possibly reduced visibilities in blowing snow. Even after the winds diminish Friday night, harsh winter weather will continue through the weekend with temperatures in the single digits and teens, and wind chills below zero at times. Conditions will begin to moderate Sunday night and Monday.