The year was 1967 and I was settling in for the day, groovin’ on a Sunday afternoon. The ten-and-a-half-year-old boy was preparing for the biggest persuasive speech of his young life. The topic at hand: convince parents for permission to join Columbia Record’s “Album of the Month Club.” New membership included ten LP albums for a penny (postage and handling not included).
My argumentation was sound – love for music, growing responsibility, and financial ability to pay $10 a month. I also had prepared an “ace persuasive point” if there were still doubt in the minds of the parents. My grandfather had worked for Columbia House for fifteen years while we lived in Terre Haute.
Do you remember the Columbia Records’ Music Club?
The speech was successful, the ace persuasive point was used, and I still remember all ten of the records for a penny that were ordered. Music from The Turtles, The Buckinghams, Gary Lewis and the Playboys, Spanky and Our Gang and Tommy James and the Shondells flooded my door about three weeks later.
Can you imagine my excitement when the announcement for the groups appearing at the twentieth anniversary of Abbey Road on the River included Tommy James and the Shondells? The music festival is held at the Big Four Station Park in Jeffersonville this Thursday through Monday.
Tommy James and the Shondells are an American pop band from Niles, Michigan, just across the state line from South Bend, Indiana. The band started in 1959 as Tom and the Tornadoes, with 12-year-old Tommy James (then known as Tommy Jackson) as the lead singer. They released their first single in 1962, the forgettable “Long Pony Tail.”
In 1964, James renamed the band the Shondells to honor Ft. Wayne’s own Troy Shondell, a local musician who had scored a hit in 1961 with the release “This Time.” In February of that year, James recorded the Barry-Greenwich song “Hanky Panky.” James’ record did not have national distribution, but because of gigs at high school events and local venues, the record did well in Michigan, Illinois and Indiana. The single failed to get traction nationally and the Shondells disbanded in 1965 after its members graduated from high school.
Meanwhile, a Pittsburgh dance promoter, Bob Mack, had uncovered the forgotten single. He played it at various dance parties and a couple of Pittsburg radio stations added the song to their rotations. Listener response was encouraging, and bootleggers printed 80,000 copies of the record for the black market, mostly selling in Pennsylvania stores.
In April 1966, James was contacted by a Pittsburgh radio station asking him to come and perform the song. James attempted to get the band back together to no avail. He headed to Pittsburgh alone and along the way stopped at a night club in Greensburg, Pennsylvania and heard a group called the Raconteurs playing in the Thunderbird Lounge. He explained his situation to the group after the performance and asked if they wanted to be the Shondells. They said yes and the six young men headed to Pittsburgh.
James then went to New York City where he sold the master of “Hanky Panky” to Roulette Records. He changed his name to James and with national promotion, the single climbed to number one on Billboard’s charts in July 1966.
The next two years saw the hits “I Think We’re Alone Now,” “Mirage,” and “Mony Mony,” a title that was inspired by a flashing sign for Mutual Of New York which was visible from James’ apartment balcony in New York. In late 1968, because James hated his music being labeled “bubblegum” by the industry, he released the song “Crimson and Clover” which gained the new moniker “psychedelic rock.”
The group toured that year with Vice President Hubert Humphrey during his presidential campaign, Humphrey showed his appreciation by writing the liner notes for the Crimson & Clover album.
The group continued a busy touring schedule until March of 1970. At a concert in Birmingham, Alabama, a totally exhausted James collapsed after coming off stage. Combined with a reaction to drugs, James was unresponsive and was pronounced dead. He was taken to the hospital and recovered, but left the band, moved to the country to rest and recover.
During the 1980’s the group’s music became the target to be covered by other artists. At one point in 1987, Tiffany’s “I Think We’re Alone Now” and Billy Idol’s “Mony Mony” were back-to-back number one singles on the charts. Other Shondell hits have been covered by Joan Jett, Dolly Parton and the Boston Pops orchestra.
In 2009 James and the surviving Shondells reunited to record music for a soundtrack for a proposed film based on James’ autobiography, “Me, the Mob, and the Music.” The group still gets together from time to time to perform nostalgia shows like Abbey on the River.
Abbey Road on the River’s other headlining group is the band Cyrkle, active in the mid-1960s. The group's two big hits, “Red Rubber Ball” and “Turn-Down Day” sound a lot like Gary Lewis and the Playboys. Cyrkle has significant Beatles’ connections. They were managed by Brian Epstein who also managed the Beatles. The unique spelling of their name was provided by John Lennon. In the summer of 1966, they opened for the Beatles for 14 dates on their US tour.
From the Catbird Seat, hope to see you by the Big Four Bridge this weekend, enjoying music from the past performed by headliners and cover bands. The sun over the backdrop of the bridge should fill the sky like a red rubber ball.
