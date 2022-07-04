The joke circulating among my fourth grade peers fifty-some years ago sounded like this. “Does Canada have a Fourth of July?” After a short time of stuttering, the correct answer would be revealed. “Of course they do! Everyone has a fourth of July.”
But in the United States the day is a federal holiday celebrating the Declaration of Independence, ratified by the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776. Thirteen Colonies became unshackled from the British monarch, King George III. Suddenly these people were now members of united and independent states.
We understand what declaring an independence meant to these colonists, but to better clarify, perhaps we need to be celebrating an interdependence day instead. States – and individual people – who need to be united and interdependent. Such a condition would truly be worth of some fireworks.
John Donne was born into a Catholic family in England during a period of severe anti-Catholic sentiment in Great Britain. His brother has been convicted of Catholic sympathies and eventually died in prison. As a result John questioned his own Catholic beliefs and took up a pen to capture on paper his thoughts. John Donne is known by many as one of the most-loved poets in the English language. He is also known for his sermons which rank among the best of the 17th century.
You probably know Donne for a quote from his sermon, Devotions Upon Emergent Occasions and Several Steps in My Sickness – Meditation XVII. You are most likely scratching your head at that title. Interestingly, on the same page of this work is another phrase that you may also know, written all the way back in 1624. “Therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee.”
Earlier on the page, Donne wrote these long remembered words. “No man is an island, entire of itself. Every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main. If a clod be washed away by the sea, Europe is the less. As well as if a promontory were. As well as if a manor of thy friend's or of thine own were: Any man's death diminishes me, Because I am involved in mankind.”
George Bernard Shaw once said, “Independence? That's middle class blasphemy. We are all dependent on one another, every soul of us on earth.”
The definition of dependence is a reliance on something or someone. We may act as if we stand alone, but we all lean on others to one degree or another. Even on the day on which we celebrate independence, history teaches us that the colonies depended upon the Spanish and the French to break away from England. Each colony depended upon the other twelve to succeed in the battle.
The bells ringing in society today sound chimes of conflict and contrast. Politics divide us into red states and blue states. The economy separate us into the “haves” and the “have nots.” Age, gender, sexual preferences and expression, ethics, race, language, and education are just a handful of the demographics that can be used to dismember our unity.
Do you remember one of the lessons of animated old television cartoon special about Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer? We are all misfit toys on the same island.
How do we build interdependence when it seems there is so much that divides? Here are less than a handful of principles.
1. Search diligently for common ground; meet to talk there. The items that divide us are noticeable, often because spotlights are placed upon them. Instead make your focus be upon the things we have in common. Even radically different views can share certain similar ideals. Begin the discussion by affirming the points you agree upon.
2. Improve communication by assuming less and listening more. We read something in the news, we hear something stated, and our minds immediately begin to categorize these new incidents with circumstances from our past. We are seeking ways to understand by comparing the new to things that are old and known. Resist the temptation to jump to conclusions and listen carefully and critically. Ask questions for clarification when there are uncertainties.
3. Actively seek ways to foster empathy. In a very simple understanding, empathy attempts to recognize emotions in others and to understand the perspective someone has within a situation. When we understand feelings and perspective, we are better prepared to guide, support, and encourage. We may not be able to completely understand, but the steps we take toward understanding will build trust and interdependence.
4. Never stop improving yourself. Notice and evaluate the parts of your own life that need to be encouraged and strengthened. There may be professional, spiritual, mental, or social areas of your life that need nurture and effort. Some aspects of your beliefs need to be more tolerant. Others need more strict boundaries and definition.
Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly. I can never be what I ought to be until you are what you ought to be.” Erik Erikson wrote, “Life doesn't make any sense without interdependence. We need each other, and the sooner we learn that, the better for us all.”
It's time I realize for whom the bell tolls. It tolls for me.
From the Catbird Seat, this Fourth of July season, let's celebrate the United States – the land of the free and the home of those brave enough to know that we need to be interdependent.
