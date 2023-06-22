A love for professional baseball holds a long-standing tradition in my family. My grandfather worked with Hall of Fame outfielder Ty Cobb in the off seasons and was a staunch Detroit Tigers fan. My father was a huge Cincinnati Reds fan, following the team during the days of Ted Kluszewski and Frank Robinson. I grew up at the end of the Yankees era of Mantle and Maris, but I lived in Cincinnati during the days of the Big Red Machine in the 1970s. Hang on just a moment.
Rockies lead-off hitter, center fielder Brenton Doyle, swings and misses at a 92 MPH fastball slicing the edge of the strike zone from Reds lefty Andrew Abbott and the game between Cincinnati and Colorado is underway. Abbott shakes off a sign from catcher Luke Maile, and winds and throws his next pitch, hanging a curve a little up and over the heart of the plate. Doyle jumps on it and hits the ball hard to deep right center. The ball carries and it out of here. It could be a long afternoon for the Reds.
The first Cincinnati Reds game I remember seeing was in the mid-1960s in Crosley Field. My father grew up in Hammond, Indiana, so the team we had to see was the Chicago Cubs, his other favorite team. Crosley was the home of the Reds from 1912 through the early part of the 1970 season. It was also home to the Bengals for a couple of years. Crosley was built on an odd-shaped block bounded by five different streets, including the famed Findlay Street. It was one of the smallest parks in the majors but became the first to have stadium light for night baseball in 1935.
About a month ago we wandered down I-71 and took in one of our annual games at the Reds’ current home, Great American Ballpark. Located in a revitalized Banks area of the city, Great American Insurance bought the naming rights to the stadium for thirty years. The park sits on aptly named Joe Nuxall Way and opened in 2003, replacing Cinergy Field which had been named Riverfront Stadium. The New York Yankees were making a rare appearance in Cincinnati, and we got tickets. The last time I had seen the two teams play was in the 1976 World Series.
Rockies shortstop Connor Kaiser strikes out swinging to end the inning. We move to the middle of the fifth inning with the score the Rockies 3 and the Reds 0. It’s beginning to look more and more like the Reds ten-game winning streak is coming to a close.
The ball game with the Yankees just dripped with tradition and baseball lore. The stadium was short of capacity but filled to the brim. There were as many fans with pin-striped jerseys as there were Reds uniforms. Names like Mantle, Maris, Berra, DiMaggio, and Gehrig found their way next to the Jeter, Rodriguez, and Jacksons. Former Reds stars Griffey, Foster, Rose, Bench, Concepcion and Geronimo were represented as well.
The previous time the two teams met, the Reds fans far out-numbered the Yankees fans at Riverfront. Cincinnati loves its baseball and the Reds bandwagon had never been more crowded than during the 1970s.
Great American Ballpark has the feel of a small-town stadium on steroids. While hot dogs, popcorn, and peanuts are plentiful, this venue also sports Montgomery Inn ribs, Skyline chili, and LaRosa’s pizza. Top it off with some Graeter’s ice cream, and you have had Cincinnati’s best cuisine while root-root-rooting for the home team.
It’s the bottom of the fifth, and the bases are loaded with Reds. Benson is on first, Stephenson on second, and Votto only 90-feet from home. Maile awaits the pitch and lines a rope to center field. Votto and Stephenson race around the bases leaving two men still on. Friedl also singles up the middle and the Reds end the inning with the score knotted at 3.
Even though the Yankees ended up beating the Reds that Sunday afternoon, the Reds were not embarrassed with their play. There was just something different about the feel of the team during this game. It wasn’t exactly optimism, but it was at least energy. There was something about this team that made you believe they were going to get better.
I had the same feeling this year at a Louisville Bats game when I saw Elly De La Cruz play for the first time. He walked onto the field with a confidence and swagger that made everyone else seem energized. He was always at the right place, doing the right thing, at the right time. He took the extra base, made the difficult play look easy. De La Cruz is in Cincinnati now.
Another interesting thing happened in my email the Monday after the game. I got a note from Lucas Fligor, a ticket sales consultant with the Reds. The note was cordial but made the largest impression on me. Lucas said that he noticed I came out to the ballpark and wanted to know how the experience was for me. He wanted to be my contact with the Reds for the remainder of the season. Naturally, being a writer, I penned a couple of pages and sent them off.
Oh my! It’s already the eighth and De La Cruz has lined a double to left that most would have had to stop at first after. He is one of the quickest players I have seen in ages. Jake Fraley is the next hitter and destroys a pitch, sending the ball 360 feet into the right field bleachers. The Reds take a 5 to 3 lead over the Rockies. Eleven in a row!
You can’t picture it from a radio broadcast, but Fraley is now sporting a Viking helmet and a large cape as he is congratulated and honored in the dugout. The tradition embraces any Red who knocks a homerun and somehow makes me see Perez or Foster or Bench rounding the bases. The Viking helmet reminds me of the antics of Marge Schott.
From the Catbird Seat, this bandwagon has plenty of room. Hop on board!
