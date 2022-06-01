Memorial Day weekend traditionally provides us with reasons to reflect upon the brave and selfless men and women who gave their lives to preserve the American treasure of freedom.
While the time is sobering and sad, we also tend to celebrate that freedom with festivities and events. Our riverbanks were bursting with crowds and music as we enjoyed Abbey Road on the River. Miles to the north, the roar of the engines was louder than the roar of the crowd at the 106th running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”
Without much effort we find reasons to celebrate. “Every day's a holiday” has been the title of movies, books, calendars, and songs. It is a phrase that contains more truth than fiction. While the government officials endorses only a dozen or so national holidays, there are close to 2000 national days each year. Here are some days during the month of June to give you a reason to celebrate.
The month of June kicks off with National Olive Day and National Heimlich Maneuver Day. Could there be a correlation between the two? Olives are one of the oldest fruits. Although they resemble grapes, they grow on trees not vines. Worldwide there are over 500 different varieties. While we find them often in relish trays or adorning cocktails, olives are one of the most versatile foods we eat. The olive branch has provided a symbol of peace since the days of Greek mythology. The olive branch was one of the attributes of Eirene, the Greek goddess of peace.
June 6 is a personal favorite national day. This coming Monday is National Applesauce Cake Day. This cake, featuring a mix of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, pecans or walnuts and a swirl of applesauce makes it a delightful treat to share. My grandmother had an amazing applesauce cake recipe topped off with homemade caramel icing. Applesauce cake was the dessert of choice for my summer birthday selection.
Every so often I make a personal attempt at baking the delicacy. Since my wife is out of town this week, it may be time to give it another try. The applesauce cake part I have down to an art, but not-so-much with the icing. My efforts either produce something so hard that it could be used to patch holes in the driveway or so runny that the cake becomes a gigantic sponge. If things go well, a follow-up column will be in order!
You may not know, but applesauce can be substituted for the butter or oil in any cake recipe for a healthier dessert. One-half cup of applesauce may be substituted for one egg in many baking recipes for those who have dairy or egg allergies.
Most months have several days that are dedicated to foods. The sixth month of our year finds June 3rd as National Doughnut Day, June 4 as National Cheese Day, June 7 as National Chocolate Ice Cream Day, June 9 as National Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day, June 11th as National Corn on the Cob Day and National German Chocolate Cake Day, June 16 as National Fudge Day and National Eat Your Vegetables Day, June 20 as National Vanilla Milkshake Day, June 22 as National Onion Rings Day, and June 26 as National Chocolate Pudding Day.
June 6 is also National Drive-in Movie Day. The United Drive-In Theater Owner's Association reports there are still about 330 theaters operating in all of the states except Louisiana and North Dakota. Six of these drive-ins are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. At its peak in the late 1950s and early 1960s, there were about 5000 operating. COVID-19 actually led to something of a renewed interest in the structures.
The first drive-in opened in Camden, New Jersey in 1933. The drive-ins were originally called “park-in theaters” and charged 25 cents per car and 25 cents per person, with a $1.00 price limit. The largest drive-in operates in Dearborn, Michigan. The Ford Drive-In theater features five screens and can hold 1700 cars.
The Georgetown Drive-In is one of about 20 that are still in operation in the state of Indiana. There are seven working in the state of Kentucky. The Georgetown Drive-In features two screens.
Since we are so close to our friends in the commonwealth to our south, mention should be made of the June 14th celebration of National Bourbon Day. Like a few other spirits, bourbon must meet certain standards to earn the name. Bourbon is a whiskey that must be 51% corn, stored in new, not aged charred-oak barrels, and must be at least 125 proof but no more than 160 proof.
The whiskey derives its name from the Kentucky county where in 1785 they distilled the corn and placed it in barrels stamped “Old Bourbon” and shipped them down the Ohio River. A Congressional Resolution was passed in 1964 designating bourbon as America's native spirit. Since then, nowhere else in the world can call their whiskey “bourbon.” Many would argue that it also must use the water from springs in Kentucky to enjoy the name.
There are about 70 distilleries in Kentucky, producing about 95% of what is known as bourbon. Estimates calculate there are more than 7.5 million barrels of bourbon now sitting in storage in Kentucky. That number figures out to be 1.75 barrels for every person in the commonwealth.
From the Catbird Seat, space was going to be given to National Camera Day, which will be celebrated June 29. I just wasn't sure how the paragraph would develop. Enjoy celebrating the month of June!
