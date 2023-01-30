After being on COVID hiatus, the Cincinnati Reds Caravan has been back on the road stirring up hopes for warmer weather and a return of Reds hot baseball. The late January tour provides fans spread across Reds Country a chance to see a portion of the staff and players of the team up close and personal. For years, the Caravan has served as the unofficial kickoff for the coming season. The Caravan visited Louisville this past Friday.
This year’s Caravan traveled over 2,500 miles during a six-day excursion. The tour visited Ohio, Indiana, West Virginia, and Kentucky. The Caravan was divided into North, South, East and West tours, with the Kentucky avenue comprising the southern tour.
What happens at a particular stop? Some of it depends on which players and staff are making the stop, but usually the group arrives a bit before the event is open to the public. In Louisville, the players were represented by Nick Northcut, an infielder who will probably start the season on the Louisville Bats’ roster, and Levi Stoudt, a pitcher who is on the Reds 40-man roster, hoping to make the team.
The duo was joined by former Bats’ favorite Corky Miller, radio announcer Tommy Thrall, and Spencer Steer, John Sadak, Sam Lecure, and Sam Grossman. The group met with representatives from the Bats and the press before the Caravan event.
Members of the other tours included manager David Bell, shortstop Jose Barrero, and announcers Jeff Brantley, Jim Day and Marty Brennaman.
After the press conference, the entire group mingled with fans over nachos, popcorn and drinks. Autographs and pictures were on the minds of most of the dedicated fans attending the event. The Louisville Bats staff were gracious hosts for the gathering.
Talking with several of the official Caravan members and many of the dozen Reds’ representatives, no one could recall when the Reds Caravan officially began. Most identified it as an idea from WLW famed broadcasters Marty Brennaman and Joe Nuxhall. Brennaman called the Reds games from 1974 to 2019. Nuxhall retired in 2004. The consensus took the Caravan back to the late 70s or early 80s.
Fans were delighted with the exhibit on display of Reds memorabilia provided by the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame and Museum. The museum is located outside of Great American Ball Park. The museum is open year around from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It has slightly extended hours on game days.
A Louisville fan favorite, Buddy Bat, was present and posed for pictures with wide-eyed youngsters. The Bats are preparing for their upcoming season which will get underway with a road game in Nashville on March 31. The Bats open at home against Indianapolis on April 4.
Reds’ pitchers and catchers will report to Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Arizona on Valentine’s Day this spring. Goodyear occupies a portion of the suburbs on the western border of Phoenix. A $108 million facility serves as the spring home for the Reds and the Cleveland Guardians. Their first workout is the next day. Other players will join them on Feb. 19. The Reds play their first Cactus League spring training game on Saturday, Feb. 25 against the Guardians.
The Reds will play 29 games as they prepare for the upcoming season. The media schedule is not completed, but most seasons the majority of the games are carried on the Reds Radio Network anchored by AM700 WLW in Cincinnati. A handful of games will be broadcast on Bally Sports Ohio.
From the Catbird Seat, the Reds Caravan always means the upcoming baseball season is on its way. From what I understand, Buddy Bat did not see his shadow, so the end of winter is just around the corner. Come on out to the ballpark – let’s play two!
