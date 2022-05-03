“And this one belongs to …” anyone but the Reds. With the completion of the month of April, the Cincinnati Reds are off to their worst start in franchise history, winning only three of their first twenty-one games. Their winning percentage for the month is .143. On a side note, the Cincinnati boys of summer found a way to sink even lower by losing their first game in the month of May to the Colorado Rockies by a robust score of 1 to 10.
By record alone, there are only two teams in the history of major league baseball in April that can brag about being worse than the 2022 Reds. Digging through old baseball fact books, there are sixteen teams that lost 18 games in April just like the Reds. Because of the strike’s abbreviated season this year, all of the previous teams won at least five games and 14 won at least six.
There have been teams that have lost more games in April than the 2022 Reds. Eight teams lost 19 games, seven teams lost 20 games, three teams lost 21 and there have been three other teams that have lost 22 games in the month. Unfortunately for Cincinnati fans, one of them was the 2018 Reds whose first month that year was 7-22. The 2003 Detroit Tigers and the 1988 Baltimore Orioles had lower winning percentages than this year’s Reds.
The 1988 Orioles started the year by losing their first 21 games. They finished the month of April with a shuddering 1-22. The legendary Casey Stengel guided the team to a 40-120 record. The Tigers finished the season 43-119.
Reds ownership had dictated to the front office to lower player payroll expenses during the off-season. Several players who had contributed to a respectable season in 2021 were fitted for different uniforms before Opening Day. The result has been another “rebuilding” year – someone call Chip and Joanna Gaines – and ownership usually seeks a scapegoat other than their own ingenuity. The Reds fired manager Bryan Price and pitching coach Mack Jenkins when the team was 3-15 in 2018.
You still love the game of baseball, attending games is a great outing for your family, but does waiting for the “return of the Reds” coupled with the rising costs of attending major league games have you dismayed? You can still head out to the ball park, if you make a “minor” adjustment.
Minor and independent baseball continues to take the country by storm. Baseball features 120 minor league teams across the United States and Canada, another 46 teams in the Dominican Republic in the Rookie League, and almost seventy teams which operate in independent leagues. Several teams are within driving distance for a weekend outing. Minor Leagues offer professional athletes performing in smaller, often more personable settings.
There are 14 Minor Leagues with teams that most are affiliated with Major League baseball teams. The leagues are organized into five different levels (from highest to lowest): Triple-A, Double-A, High-A, Single-A and Rookie. Seven independent baseball leagues including the American Association, Atlantic League, Frontier League and Pioneer League which are considered MLB Partner Leagues.
The Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds affiliated) and the Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates) are members of the Triple-A International League. Players at this level are often just a step away from the Major Leagues. Some are working their way up to baseball’s highest stage, while others have just stepped down to tweak their performances or finish a stellar career. Occasional Triple-A fans will get to see current Major League stars as they are rehabilitating from an injury.
If you are wanting to take a weekend and wander a little further, there are several close cities which offer baseball at the Triple-A level. The Columbus Clippers play in a 10,000 seat stadium in Ohio. The team in associated with the Cleveland Guardians. The Dayton Dragons are the Reds’ Double-A level team. Toledo and Akron also have Minor League teams.
Nashville, Tennessee is home to the Sounds who are connected with the Milwaukee Brewers. Travel a different direction and catch the Memphis Redbirds who are affiliated with St. Louis. Tennessee also boasts Smokies Stadium at the Sevierville exit as you head to Gatlinburg. The Smokies are associated with the Chicago Cubs. They play at the Double-A level.
Indiana has two other Minor League teams and two independent teams. The Fort Wayne TinCaps play at the 8100 seat Parkview Field. They play at the High-A level and are associated with the San Diego Padres. South Bend’s Four Winds Field is home to the Cubs, connected with Chicago’s team. South Bend plays in the same league as Ft. Wayne.
The Evansville Otters play at Bosse Field in the Frontier League. The stadium was built in 1915 and was the backdrop for the movie “A League of Their Own.” Gary’s independent team is called the SouthShore RailCats.
Kentucky also has other baseball teams than just the Bats. The Bowling Green Hot Rods play at the High-A level at Bowling Green Ballpark. They are affiliated with the Tampa Bay Rays. On your way to Cincinnati, you may have passed the Y’alls Ballpark where the Florence Y’Alls play in the Frontier League. Lexington also has a couple of independent league teams. The Legends play in the Atlantic League and another new team is forming this year.
From the Catbird Seat, take me out to the ball game. Enjoy special moments with your family as you support professional sports in nearby areas.
