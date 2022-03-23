The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has been an inspiration to his countrymen and the world. Since the invasion of his homeland, he has been the voice of unity, conviction and courage, no doubt inspiring his countrymen, who chose to defend their homeland.
Reportedly, at the onset of the attack, he was offered safe transport from the danger. He refused, choosing rather to stay and fight, and asking for ammunition.
The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, a lawless tyrant, orchestrated the attack. His forces were expected to overwhelm the Ukrainians in short order.
While many have left Ukraine, escaping the danger, those who stayed to fight, are living heroes. Civilians are armed with guns and ammunition. Allies armed defenders with anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons. Anti-tank roadblocks are in place and bridges are prepared for destruction should enemy forces seek to cross. All the while, the Russian missiles continue to bombard, destroying homes and hospitals, killing women and children, seeking to crush the will of the defenders.
The devastation is horrific, war crimes are evident, and the Ukrainians are steadfast.
It is difficult to imagine this scenario playing out in Southern Indiana. No doubt, if it did, some would justifiably seek safety elsewhere. Others would stay and fight. We are naïve to think it could never happen. There are true villains in the world who could welcome the opportunity to subdue this nation.
The response to these threats can be complicated. Diplomacy, while necessary, has its limits. Therefore a strong national defense mechanism is a must. Germany has seen the light and has bolstered its defense spending since the Russian invasion so close to that nation.
Building and maintaining a strong military, whose sole purpose is to defend our national sovereignty, and that of our allies, requires a significant allocation of resources. If we fail, nothing else will matter. We will be in the hands of villain — merciless tyrants, who treat their countrymen and those around them with contempt.
It is also a must to accept the reality and identity of our enemies and deal with them as such. A rogue nation can make a promise and gain diplomatic benefit, while never intending to keep its end of the agreement.{div}Currently, diplomats are negotiating a nuclear deal with Iran. At the table, among others, are Russia, Iran, and the United States. The quest is re-establishing a deal to monitor and prevent development of nuclear arms by Iran. A deal they have already made and failed to uphold.
This begs the questions. What in the world are we doing at a table with Russian diplomats, while they are invading a sovereign nation? Why are we seeking to revive an agreement Iran has already failed to uphold. It is foolhardy to think we could ever trust the leaders of either Russia or Iran.{/div} {div}A deal with a villain does not reform the villain. It is best to recognize and accept we have international enemies. It is best we follow the lead of Germany and fortify against their threat.{/div}Let’s hope the Biden administration understands and rises to the occasion by taking a heroic stand. They should walk away from the talks with Iran. We may be seeking advice from the heroes in Ukraine on how to defend our homeland if they do not.
