Don Wildmon was a United Methodist minister who established organizations headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi to fight a culture war against television networks, pornography producers and retailers. His goal was wholesome entertainment on television, elimination of the exploitation of women in pornography and the freedom to exercise his free speech rights through his ministry.
His work led him to begin building a Christian radio network. I had the privilege of volunteering, along with my three youngest children at one of their telethon fundraisers. We arrived in Tupelo early one morning to take our post at one of the three or four dozen phone stations in a large room of volunteers and radio personalities. I spoke with listeners; truck drivers on the road, moms at home and business men in their office. They called to pledge their support for the operation and growth of the ministry. American Family Radio began to grow.
Radio stations were set up in large markets in concentric circles around Tupelo. He had two major impediments, money and the Federal Communication Commission. Slowly he was able to get the money. The FCC, at every turn, seemed to seek ways to stymie his efforts through the process this federal agency controlled — the issuance and fulfillment of broadcast licenses. They chose who could and could not have them, market by market.
Most recently AFA stood in opposition to President Biden’s nomination of Gigi Sohn to the FCC. Sohn’s nomination was pulled, in part because of her radical views which led her to call for the elimination of news outlets like Fox News and American Family Radio.
This begs the question: Are federal agencies used as weapons to control, manipulate, intimidate and eliminate individuals and their organizations? It would seem so.
The Obama administration, in 2015, proposed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency create the rules to implement its Clean Power Plan (CPP). The EPA complied, devising the BESR, or ‘best system of emissions reduction.’ BESR essentially mandated a ‘generation shifting’ whereby so called ‘experts’ chose the fuel to fire electricity generating plants in the United States. To put it bluntly, the Obama administration attempted to use the EPA to grant the federal government dictatorial power over the fuel used for power generation.
Fortunately the U.S. Supreme court stepped in and temporarily halted this totalitarian move. SCOTUS later, at the end of its latest term, handed down its decision in West Virginia v. EPA. Their decision, in this most important case, ended the Clean Power Plan.
Hopefully, the implications of this decision, will extend beyond the EPA and electric power generation.
Our federal government has no business deciding who can or cannot broadcast over the public airwaves. Nor do they have any business deciding which fuels can be used to generate electric power. The constitution severely limits the reach and authority of the federal government. It is apparent the current justices of the U. S. Supreme Court understand that. They should be applauded for their work and the results of West Virginia v. EPA. We can only hope they will build on this success in the coming term.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.