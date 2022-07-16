Discriminating against Christian parents, once again, has been defined as “odious to the Constitution” by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Last month, the court’s decision in Carson v. Maine upheld the free exercise provision of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The state of Maine is the latest, of three, to come before the court for violating this clause in their school choice voucher program. Maine, in its less densely populated rural areas, does not maintain public schools. Parents though can take advantage of a very liberal voucher program. In fact, there was only one exclusion. Christian parents could not choose a school which operates and educates according to Christian biblical principles. SCOTUS, for the third time in recent history, declared this exclusion a violation of our federal constitution.
Why did Maine build religious bigotry into their state’s school choice voucher program? The answer to this question is interesting and can be traced back to constitutional amendments passed by states beginning in the late 1800s. Public schools, in 1875, funded by public funds used the King James Bible as a textbook. Students sang Christian hymns and prayed. It was a Christian education, but exclusively from a Protestant perspective. This became a problem when an influx of Roman Catholic immigrants asked for a share of the funds. They had their own schools and they educated from their doctrinal and worldview perspective. They did not want their children taught Protestantism. Their request, though reasonable, logical, and fair was denied. The Protestants running public schools would have none of it.
In 1875, Congressmen James G. Blaine, at the urging of then President Ulysses S. Grant, penned a constitutional amendment, hoping to write this bigotry into the federal Constitution. The amendment passed the house, then failed to garner a two-thirds majority in the Senate, by four votes. While the effort failed federally, at the state level Blaine Amendments succeeded. When enacted, the intention was NOT to keep Christianity out of public schools. Public education in 1875 WAS predominantly Christian.
Indiana has a wonderful voucher program, the Choice Scholarship Program. It offers parents the benefit of public school funds to cover tuition at private schools. Most important, it is all inclusive in the options allowed. Christian parents are welcome to benefit from this state funded school choice program and use their voucher to pay tuition for their children to be educated in a Christian school which educates according to a Christian worldview.
Indiana did pass a constitutional provision which can be considered a Blaine Amendment which is still in force. It forbids the use of state funds for the benefit of religious or theological institutions. The Indiana Supreme Court in 2013 determined the state’s Choice Scholarship program does not violate this state law. It ruled the program benefits families rather than schools. Any benefit to religious organizations is incidental to the choice of the school by parents. The distinction between benefit to families rather than an institution is vital to maintaining constitutionality.
Blaine amendments have been misinterpreted and therefore misapplied elsewhere. The religious bigotry once imposed solely on Roman Catholics has been expanded to include Protestants as well. This state sponsored discrimination, based on misperceptions leading to misapplications, should never have been allowed to stand.
We can only hope state legislatures will pay attention this time and correct, where it still exists, ill-conceived discriminatory law, found once again, to be odious to the constitution.
