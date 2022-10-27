As the new school year began, a timely announcement by Gov. Eric Holcomb, Education Secretary Katie Jenner and the Lily Endowment, proclaimed an investment of $111 million to combat illiteracy.
Reportedly the windfall will be used to target students whose reading skills fall short of testing standards. Currently, at the end of third grade, 59% of students fail the English/Language Arts portion of ILEARN assessment testing. With this funding educators plan to equip more teachers with professional development focused on the Science of Reading strategies. The stated goal is to reduce the failure rate from 59% to 5%.
N. Clay Robbins, chairman and CEO of the Lily Endowment, stated reading skills are a necessity if students are to achieve academic and life success. Jenner proclaimed the need to "lean in to urgently and intentionally address this challenge."
Science of Reading incorporates the Orton-Gillingham approach, a proven tool developed 80 years ago. It employs a science-based, multi-sensory method of literacy instruction. Students with dyslexia benefit greatly from this approach, which involves a one-to-one teacher-student instructional model. This approach is necessary and beneficial in specific cases.
But it is unrealistic to think a one-to-one approach is feasible for the majority of students. Therefore it is unclear how spending this money with that focus makes sense. It also seems unrealistic to think spending more money is the answer. Much money is already being spent. Not to pile on, but how do we know third grade is the moment in time which determines a student’s future based on their ability to pass a test? Further how do we know the test is objective?
As our culture embraces relativism over objective truth our schools naturally do as well. When opinion matters more than fact, success and failure are measured by whether you agree with the tester, rather than on your ability to understand.
Case in point. In fourth grade our teacher led us in a classroom discussion as we learned to spell. She asked the class to spell a five letter word for good tasting meat. I sat up, threw my chest out, and boldly proclaimed, bacon, b-a-c-o-n. Wrong, she said. I was crushed. She wanted me to spell roast, r-o-a-s-t. Roast was in the list of words we were working on. She may or may not have said to choose from the list. But whether she did or not, roast was the wrong answer to her question. Roast, you see, does not taste good. Bacon does. Or, consider our latest Supreme Court justice, who stated she could not define a woman during her confirmation hearings. One can only assume she did not provide the requested definition because she wants to define woman on a case-by-case basis.
Missing in the discussion about the windfall from the Lilly Foundation and the state of Indiana is the student. I am convinced the will of the child is the most important component in the academic achievement equation. Parents and educators’ duty is to equip students to learn. As students advance they certainly will need the guidance of experts, along with a library filled with excellent literature and technical resources. Students will need boundaries, correction, reproof and encouragement. Given this, they will have all they need to succeed, in their own time and in their own way.
