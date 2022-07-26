My first child was born nine days before Christmas, 1983, on a cold, wet, gloomy day. I witnessed her birth, and recorded the only image of the moment in my memory. It is there today and hopefully will never fade.
She was beautiful.
Her life began very simply. Her mother contributed twenty-three chromosomes, as did I. The forty-six chromosomes united to form the twenty-three pairs necessary for human life. What unfolded in the next 280 days is beyond our ability to comprehend.
At four weeks her heart, digestive system, backbone and spinal cord began to develop. She was now 10,000 times larger than she was at conception. The placenta, her link to her mother, who would share oxygen and nutrients with her daughter, was developing. She was approximately one-fourth inch long. In her fifth week, her hands and arms began to develop and she had a primitive vertebrae. She was in her period of most rapid growth and development. Had she continued to develop at that rate for nine months she would have weighed 1.5 tons at birth.
In her seventh week, her heart was beating, at a rate twice as fast as her mother's. Her circulatory system was primitive. Her blood circulated through her body and was replenished in the placenta with oxygen provided by her mother’s lungs. Yet, her blood never mixed with her mother's.
In her eighth week, her nose, fingers and retina were developing. Her continual movement at this time contributed to the development of her muscular and skeletal systems. She was only a little more than an inch long.
At the end of her twelfth week of life she was amazingly advanced. Her arms, hands, fingers, legs, feet and toes were fully developed. She was close to three inches long and weighed nearly one ounce. Her nails and earlobes were forming. Her eyes and most of her organs and tissue were developed.
In her fourth month, she was able to suck her thumb and swallow. Her tooth buds were forming along with sweat glands on her palms and soles. Her gender was identifiable but she likely would not have been able to survive a premature birth. Her mother may have felt her moving in her fifth month. She could have been opening and closing her eyes and may have had her first bout of hiccups. At the end of seven months, she had taste buds, was developing fat layers and was entering a rapid period of development.
In her last two months, her internal organs were maturing and her brain was growing rapidly. Her complexity at birth was amazing.
Our finite mind cannot comprehend the complexity and precision of the development of a child from conception to birth. To dehumanize unborn children is dangerous.
Alexander Tsiaras, using advanced medical visualization technology, provides empirical evidence. He describes what he discovered about the body “things that just make you marvel.” He made his discoveries available online and in print. His presentation, available on YouTube, "Conception to birth — visualized," is worth your time.
We would all be wise to marvel with him.
