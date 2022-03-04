A longtime resident of Jeffersonville called the News and Tribune office this week. As she provided the information necessary to begin her subscription she spoke about some details of her life here.
A former schoolteacher, now retired, she reminisced about her time in the classroom. She spoke about her students, their gifts and talents, and their individual and unique learning patterns.
Her love of teaching was evident. She also spoke of the challenges facing teachers today. Challenges that have been evident in Hoosier land and beyond.
The Indiana legislature has been kicking about an education bill that attempts to address concerns parents and citizens have expressed elsewhere.
According to a report published in the News and Tribune, a group of local educators recently attended a “Pack the House” rally in Indianapolis to oppose the bill. The Hoosier legislature allowed the bill to die Monday in the Senate.
The bill sought to establish options for parents to review curriculum. It also would have prohibited teaching “divisive concepts.” In response the Silver Creek School board approved a resolution opposing the bill.
At least one school board member deemed it “an overreach of the government.” A Jeffersonville teacher commented internal review processes currently in place were adequate, adding there was no need for a law to restrict or direct schools allowing additional oversight or review.
Educational unrest has not surfaced locally. But elsewhere parents and voters have taken action.
In February three San Francisco school board members were removed from office in a local recall election, in part because the board changed the way students were admitted into their system of elite magnet schools. The local school board members felt the student bodies at these campuses should be more reflective of local communities. So they forced the issue by replacing merit-based admissions to a lottery. This change, along with other issues, led to their ouster.
Voters in the Commonwealth of Virginia elected Glenn Youngkin governor instead of his opponent Terry McAuliffe who made what some see as a political error when he declared, in a pre-election debate, that parents should not have a say in the education of their children.
Tough issues exist over which well-meaning people disagree. Educators should be wary of promoting personal political or social desires and outcomes.
Instead, students should have the opportunity to learn and achieve at an advanced academic level. High school graduates should be equipped with the ability to read, comprehend, articulate and perform academically at an advanced level. Students should be equipped to avoid the mistakes history has revealed. Curriculum regarding socially sensitive issues should be designed and implemented transparently seeking the wisdom of a multitude of advisers.
When properly equipped, graduates will have the skills to research, logically analyze and discern for themselves what social ills exist and how best to address those. They will also be equipped to succeed.
Educators can be proud of that outcome. So would the former teacher who is now a new subscriber.
