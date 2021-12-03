One of my favorite songs of the Christmas season is a song written by Amy Grant and Chris Eaton, performed by Amy on several of her Christmas albums. The song, “I Need a Silent Night,” captures our feelings through the hectic pace of the holidays. The chorus reminds us,
“I need a silent night, a holy night
To hear an angel voice through the chaos and the noise.
I need a midnight clear, a little peace right here
To end this crazy day with a silent night.”
The busyness of the season presents a host of challenges, doesn’t it? We want to experience the holidays to the fullest, so we plan and schedule and hustle and bustle. Along the way, we fight traffic and the stopwatch. We impatiently deal with impatient people. We search desperately for the right gift for Cousin Ernie, knowing full well he will re-gift or return it.
During our time together this Christmas, let’s exchange some of this chaos for a little calm. Let’s walk through some of the familiar Christmas carols together, pausing to look a little closer and reflect a little more fully. Let’s look for the fingerprints of God’s grace in these special tunes and in our own lives. We will make five minutes once a week seem like a sliver of eternity.
Let’s start today with the carol “Silent Night.” In 2014 Time magazine listed “Silent Night” as the most popular Christmas song ever, based on its understanding of the records from the U.S. Copyright Office. The records searched went back to 1978 and artists have recorded more than 730 versions of “Silent Night.” The number is more than twice the recordings of “Joy to the World,” which was second on the list.
The fact that we have the song at all is quite spectacular. The song was created out of necessity in a tiny village in Austria, arranged because of an organ that wouldn’t play and performed because of a stubborn priest who wouldn’t hold Christmas Mass without special music.
The year was 1818 and 25-year-old Joseph Mohr had been assigned to the position of assistant priest at a newly constructed St. Nicholas Church in Oberndorf, Austria. Mohr had loved music since he was a child and had been given the task of leading worship music and assembling a choir at the congregation. Mohr had been planning and practicing for months for a wonderful Christmas Eve service.
Then the unthinkable happened. The church organ would not play. Not even a squeaky note. Mohr tried frantically to repair the instrument, but to no avail. The priest in charge would not hold the Christmas Eve Mass without special music, so Mohr tried to calm his nerves enough to consider what to do.
Two years prior, on an evening walk through his grandfather’s property, Mohr had written a Christmas poem inspired by the beauty and stillness of the evening. The poem had six stanzas and began with the words, “Silent night, holy night.”
Meanwhile a few houses away, 39-year-old schoolteacher Franz Gruber was struggling to stay warm in his makeshift apartment over the one-room schoolhouse. Gruber taught several things at the school, including music. Though Gruber had studies with some of the area’s greatest organists, his time at the instrument’s keyboard was now limited to the keyboard at the tiny services for the St. Nicholas congregation. Gruber was getting ready to make the walk to the church for the Christmas Eve service. He must have been surprised when a persistent knock was heard at his door.
Mohr frantically explained the situation to Gruber. Mohr pleaded with the teacher to compose a simple tune to match the words — a tune that could be strummed on a guitar. The priest glanced at the clock on the table. The service was to start in less than two hours.
Gruber smiled and nodded. Just after midnight, Mohr and Gruber sang the tune as a duet on Dec. 24, 1818. Choir members were enchanted by the tune and joined in. Before the service was over, the entire congregation knew of a calm, bright, holy and silent night.
Several days after Christmas, Karl Mauracher came to Oberndorf to repair the organ. Mohr told him of the circumstances of the evening. Mauracher asked for a copy of the words and the music to the song, telling the story to every church on his Alpine route.
The song came to the attention of the Strasser family. For generations, the family had made fine chamois-skin gloves. They sold their gloves by having booths at festivals and fairs throughout the region. To attract attention and business to their booth, the Strasser children — Caroline, Joseph, Andreas and Amalie — would sing in front of the booth.
In the busy and loud noise of a festival, the entire crowd would hush as four children sang about a “Silent Night.” The children’s voices and the song were noticed by almost everyone, including the king and queen. A royal performance assured the song’s fame.
It probably wasn’t very silent on a night in Bethlehem a couple thousand years ago either. A government imposed census, most likely accompanied by taxation, forced men throughout the Roman Empire to return to their city of birth.
Joseph took his wife Mary with him to the town not far from Jerusalem. Most of the living relatives of Joseph were crammed into a small home. There was no privacy inside, even for a woman about to give birth.
So in something similar to our storage shed out back, filled with grain and hay and food for the domesticated animals, a child is born.
Maybe silence has very little to do with a lack of noise.
