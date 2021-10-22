This past week you may have missed an anniversary as it slipped by. No, you didn’t forget the anniversary of your wedding. (I hope!)
The classic book, “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” by C.S. Lewis, was first published on Oct. 16, 1950. Lewis’ publisher feared that this children’s book would fail and harm sales of his other books, but the exact opposite happened.
Today, the Narnia books have been translated into 47 different languages, have sold over 100 million copies, and were included in Time Magazine’s “All-TIME 100 Novels.” The books have come to life on the screen in three major motion pictures.
Chances are good that you have been introduced to the novels. Do you remember the first time you read them? I was in late junior high school, which would have been in the late 1960s. Though fiction was a part of my forced-reading in school, most books outside of the classroom were biographies and histories. Lewis and Tolkien were the first ventures into the genre that were enjoyable.
Clive Staples Lewis (1898-1963) certainly proved to be one of the most intelligent thinkers of the 20th Century. Critics proclaim him as one of the most influential writers of his day. Lewis was a fellow and tutor in English Literature at Oxford University until 1954 when he was elected to the Chair of Medieval and Renaissance English at Cambridge University. He held that position until his retirement.
In his 1955 memoir “Surprised by Joy,” Lewis reveals he was baptized in the Church of Ireland, but fell away from the faith during his teen years. Lewis credits his close friendship with J.R.R. Tolkien for his return to the church at the age of 32.
Lewis wrote more than 30 books, which have been translated into over 30 languages. Of all his works, “The Chronicles of Narnia” have by far sold the most. They have been made popular through their use on stage, television, radio, comics, children’s literature and cinema. Lewis’ theological and philosophical writings are cited by both believers and non-believers alike.
Lewis was not a stranger to pain and suffering. In 1956 he married American writer Joy Davidman who died from cancer four years later at the age of 45. Lewis later died of kidney failure a week before his 65th birthday in November of 1963.
From 1941 to 1943 Lewis spoke on religious radio programs broadcast by the BBC from London. While many of the shows were airing, the city itself was under attack. The broadcasts were appreciated by civilians and the military. Air Chief Marshall Sir Donald Hardman wrote, “The war, the whole of life, everything tended to seem pointless. We needed, many of us, a key to the meaning of the universe. Lewis provided just that.”
Lewis corresponded and became friends with Joy Davidman Gresham who had converted from atheism and Communism to Christianity. She and her two sons had ventured to England when she separated from her alcoholic and abusive husband, novelist William L. Gresham. Lewis found her to be an intellectual companion and challenge.
Soon after their marriage in 1956, Joy sought relief from a painful hip only to discover that she had terminal bone cancer. She later died in July of 1960. Lewis’ book “A Grief Observed” chronicles his experience through the bereavement process in vivid detail. He originally published the book under the pseudonym N.W. Clerk to keep readers from associating the book with him. Ironically, many of his friends recommended the book to Lewis to help him deal with his personal grief. It wasn’t until after his own death that the truth of his authorship of the book became public.
The news media barely mentioned the death of Lewis. His death was completely overshadowed by the news of President Kennedy’s assassination, which took place about 55 minutes after Lewis’ passing. Interestingly, Aldous Huxley, author of “Brave New World,” also died on that day. The death of the three prompted the book by Peter Kreeft, “Between Heaven and Hell: A Dialog Somewhere Beyond Death with John F. Kennedy, C.S. Lewis and Aldous Huxley.”
Beyond “The Chronicles of Narnia,” my first introduction to the writings of C.S. Lewis was in a collection of his works published in 1970 titled “God in the Dock.” The previously unpublished essays and speeches were collected from several sources after his death. The title implies that “God is on Trial.” Lewis saw complete irony in the fact that modern humans weigh evidence for the existence of God, putting Him on trial, acting as His judge and jury. Indeed, the image should be completely reversed.
Lewis’ legacy is unparalleled. Today he is still regarded by many as one of the most influential Christian apologists of all time. The writings of C.S. Lewis have molded and shaped the minds of theologians, pastors, and even political leaders. His book “Mere Christianity” was voted the best book of the 20th Century by Christianity Today in 2000.
An interesting discovery was made in 2009. A partial draft of a book called “Language and Human Nature” was uncovered. Lewis had begun writing the book with his friend J.R.R. Tolkien, but the book was never completed. Scholars say the manuscript includes some of Lewis’ best and most precise statements about the nature of language and meaning. The book had been proposed for publication in 1950, but most believe the book had never been started.
On Jan. 1, 1978 Macmillan Publishing released a boxed set of six spiritual classics by Lewis. The set included: Miracles, The Great Divorce, The Abolition of Man, Mere Christianity, The Problem of Pain and The Screwtape Letters. The books have depth and address many issues that are relevant today.
Over the next several weeks, let’s look at some of Lewis’ insights into our culture, our thinking and the place for faith.
