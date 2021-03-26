Articles in this column over the last several weeks have considered ways that Christians can confirm their calling into the faith. Tangible actions and attitudes contribute to affirmation and confidence in the process of maturing as a believer. Christianity’s cornerstone doctrine, and foundation of one’s calling, is the resurrection.
Paul calls the resurrection of Jesus the matter of “first importance” in the gospel message (1 Corinthians 15:3-4). The apostle reasoned that the resurrection was based not on hearsay and tradition, but upon historical evidence and proof. The resurrection of Jesus was crucial to his arguments in the chapter, and for the spiritual behavior and decisions of the believers. But the resurrection did not come without sacrifice.
Christianity’s Holy Week immediately precedes Easter Sunday. It is the last week of the season of Lent and is often referred to as “Passion Week.” Liturgies and services have traditionally celebrated different events each day of the week, though today’s church culture often sees larger churches offering the same Easter service repeated throughout the week. Traditionally the services of Holy Week and Easter draw the largest attendance to church of the entire year.
Earlier in March, the Christianity Today magazine and website ran an article asking “Will Easter Resurrect Pandemic Church Attendance?” Most churches have had limited in-person congregational worships since Easter 2020. Even as groups begin to gather again, church attendance has been limited in returning to pre-COVID numbers. Leaders anticipate more than half of evangelicals to return in person, but many Catholic and mainline Protestant churches are still hesitating to return.
Whether you return to a church building this year or not, gather your spirit with the Christian community during Holy Week this season. Prepare yourself spiritually, mentally and emotionally to celebrate the resurrection this year. The paragraphs that follow will point you to passages in the Bible to accompany each day. Set aside a time each day to read the Scripture and to pray.
Jesus’ ascent to Jerusalem on the Sunday before Easter has become known as Palm Sunday in most church cultures. The Lord’s arrival as King and Sacrifice follows the Jewish Passover traditions for the selection of the sacrificial lamb. Shouts of “Hosanna” and the waving of palm branches were both declarations from the people that their political and spiritual hopes were resting on the Messiah.
All four gospels record the events of what is known as the “Triumphal Entry” on Palm Sunday (Matthew 21:1-11; Mark 11:1-11; Luke 19:29-44 and John 12:12-19). Select one or more of the passages for your Scriptural reading, mediation and prayer time for the day. Ask God to lead your week to the cross and beyond.
The chronology of the remainder of Christ’s last week on Earth has been a topic of theological debate for centuries. The Roman Catholic Church’s tradition for the week has been the most widely accepted and is used for the formation of Holy Week services.
On the Monday of Holy Week, most traditions see Jesus cursing the fig tree and cleansing the temple (Matthew 21:12-19). These events are also described in the gospels of Mark (Mark 11:12-18) and Luke (Luke 19:45-48). There may be many spiritual applications in these passages for Christians today, but an over-riding theme seems to be that it is easy for religious leaders to be so immersed in the details of the faith that it is easy to miss the larger significance of what God is accomplishing. Read one or more of the passages and pray that you never miss the forest while looking for the trees.
During the Tuesday of Holy Week, Jesus taught in the Temple area. His teaching not only looked to the future, but hinted to His own death (John 12:20-36 and John 13:21-38). Jesus had predicted His death at least three times in the synoptic gospels (Matthew 16:21-23, Matthew 17:22-23 and Matthew 20:17-19; all three occurrences are also recorded in Mark and Luke). On your Tuesday of Holy Week, notice how all of Scripture looks toward the sacrificial death of Jesus. Offer prayers of thanksgiving to God for His attention to the details of salvation.
On Holy Wednesday, most churches remember the story of Judas arranging the betrayal of Jesus (Matthew 26:14-16). Many Western churches hold Tenebrae services on Wednesday, the word coming from the Latin for “shadows” or “darkness.” Betrayal is horrendous, but easy. This day, as you read this passage, join the other disciples in asking Jesus, “Is it I, Lord?” (Matthew 26:22)
The Thursday of Holy Week is known as Maundy Thursday in many church cultures. The day commemorates the institution of the Last Supper (Matthew 26:17-30; Mark 14:17-25; and Luke 14-20). Paul summarizes the Lord’s Supper in 1 Corinthians 11:23-26. Select one of the verses for your reading and prayer time today, remembering what the symbols of communion stand for.
Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion and death of Jesus. Many church cultures observe Good Friday as a day of fasting. The Roman Catholic traditions include the Liturgy of the Word, the Veneration of the Cross, and Holy Communion on this day. Scripture readings from Isaiah 53, the book of Hebrews, and the passion narrative from John are focal points. The death of Christ is recorded in all of the gospels (Matthew 27:35-56; Mark 15:24-41; Luke 23:33-49; John 19:18-30). Select one of the passages for your reading and prayer time.
Saturday before Easter is the Sabbath in the Jewish tradition. Following His burial (Matthew 27:57-60; Mark 15:42-46; Luke 23:50-54; John 19:31-42), guards were placed at the tomb to assure its security (Matthew 27:61-66). The Sabbath is a day of rest, a commodity more valuable than gold in our society today. As best you can, allow this day to be a day of rest for you.
Remember the events of Holy Week in the life of Jesus, and anticipate the amazing work that God is about to perform. Reflect on how God has taken the “death” of your life, worked it together for good, and brought deliverance. Anticipate Him doing even more.
Have your heart ready for the resurrection.
