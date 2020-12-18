On the top of one of the bookcases in the office, the tradition continues of setting up pieces of a small Christmas village.
Space and time prohibit every building from being displayed each year, but a main street, evergreen trees and a small band of carolers are staples for the presentation. Carols and music seem to be a foundation of how the holidays are celebrated.
We are thinking this month about how we can incorporate traditions in a creative way this year, somehow overcoming the hardships and changes the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the celebration of the holidays. First we thought about Advent Calendars. Last week our attention was focused on the use of light in celebrations. Today let’s spend time thinking about music, and particularly the songs we sing.
It is difficult to imagine the winter holidays without carolers. Though you may have never participated in the tradition of going door to door, chances are strong that certain lines of carols are embedded into your memory from days of singing in the elementary school choir. Phrases like, “good tidings we bring to you and your kin” and “oh what fun it is to ride in a one-horse open sleigh,” are probably set in concrete in your mind. Did you just read those phrases to the tune of the song?
Does your vocabulary include the word “wassail?” It comes from a Norse word meaning to “be well and in good health.” In the early days of England, people traveled from house to house and used the saying as a way of wishing good fortune on their neighbors. The good wishes over time became the song, “Here We Come A Wassailing.”
This tradition of English caroling dates back to the 13th century. Traveling to homes in the neighborhood was meant to check on people as the cold days of winter were approaching. The caravan did not usually involve Christmas greetings, or even singing, in its earliest renditions. The phrase also became associated with a hot, thick, spiced beverage that people in the homes gave to the travelers to help keep them warm. The warm drink is a forerunner to the modern eggnog.
The addition of singing can be attributed to Saint Francis of Assisi. He began using sayings and songs in his Christmas services at church. He encouraged the members to use the music as they went from door to door. The songs became family traditions passed down from generation to generation until some of the favorite tunes were collected and published in 1582.
More than likely several of your cherished holiday traditions are being dramatically altered or cancelled this year. With so many programs like Facetime, ZOOM, Skype and other communication apps, many will be contacting friends and family in a virtual way to offer warm wishes for the season. Why not “greet” your friends by picking a carol and offering a family rendition as the welcome.
Share some of the background information on the meaning of the words and the history of the carol with others in the family. Most of the popular songs can be traced through devotional books or by searching the internet. You may not be able to go door to door, but perhaps you can go device to device.
The stories behind many of the carols are fascinating. Here are a couple to whet your appetite. Legend places an interesting story behind the song “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” From 1558 until 1829, it was illegal for Catholics to practice their brand of Christianity in England, either in public or private. Catholics were stopped from worshipping because King Henry VIII was excommunicated from the Catholic Church. He started his own “Protestant” church, which is now the Church of England.
The song “Twelve Days of Christmas” was written in England at the beginning of this time period. Some people believe that it was composed to help children learn about their Catholic religion. The gifts in the carol are supposed to represent special symbols of the church. For example, the partridge was often used as a mythological symbol of the divine. The partridge in a pear tree introduced the idea of Jesus on the cross. The two turtle doves represented the Old and New Testaments.
If you add together each of the gifts for each of the days, you should receive a total of 364 gifts. For 37 years, PNC bank has calculated the total cost on their website through “The PNC Christmas Price Index.” With adjustments for the pandemic, the cost for the items this year is $16,168.14, down quite a bit from last year. (For example, nine ladies would not be allowed to dance together this year because of COVID-19.) If you multiply it out by the number of times each gift is mentioned, the total cost crosses the $100,000 mark.
You are probably aware that “Silent Night” is one of the oldest carols, now 202 years old, composed in 1816 with music added in 1818. Father Joseph Mohr wanted a song that could be sung while accompanied by a guitar. Legend includes a story of a damaged church organ and a children’s choir singing a song to surprise parents at a midnight service.
The song was first performed in the United States in 1859 at the Trinity Church in New York City. During a Christmas truce on the European battlefields of World War I, the song was sung simultaneously in French, German and English — the only carol that was known by all three peoples. It has been declared an intangible cultural heritage by the United Nations. Bing Crosby’s version recorded in 1935 is the fourth best-selling single of all-time.
And suddenly there was a multitude of the heavenly host, praising God saying, “Glory to God in the highest.” As Harold Hill would render in Meredith Willson’s The Music Man, “Singing is just sustained talking.”
Add “sustained talking” to your Christmas virtual traditions this holiday season: A COVID-Christmas Carol.
