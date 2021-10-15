The temperatures in the last few days have been unseasonably warm. Even though the days do not feel as hot as in the summer months, the fall temperatures are on the rise.
A weather data company, Climate Central, analyzes 51 years of weather in 246 cities in the United States. What they discovered was 234 of those cites have experienced an increase in the average fall temperatures since 1970 with 134 of the cities warming at least two degrees higher.
Louisville is not an exception to this trend. The average temperature in our area has increased 2.7° moving from 58 to 61 as an average. The warmer weather keeps the summer heat and humidity and extends the pollen allergies and disease-carrying insects and pests. The number one weather-related cause of death in the United States is extreme heat. Air-conditioners are running later into the year, driving energy costs higher and increasing emissions in the air. Warmer falls usually extend the wildfire season. We long for refreshing relief.
Did you know that the Bible also talks about the refreshment of autumn? There are several references to autumn rain in Scriptures. Depending on your translation of the Bible, you may see the rains called autumn rain, early rain or former rain. Precipitation and cooler climates were very significant in the days of the Bible.
Farmers in the Mediterranean had two growing seasons, but the primary season was in the fall and then they would harvest in the spring. The practice revolved around the rain patterns in their climate. In the summer, there was very little rain. The rainy season began in the autumn and continued through winter and spring. Autumn rains broke the summer drought and softened the parched land, preparing it for the new season’s crops.
There is great symbolic significance to the refreshment of autumn. Just as the rain refreshes the dry soil, God refreshes the souls of His people with His Spirit.
Our “dry” seasons of life may include disappointment, turmoil, grief, discouragement, depression or sin.
Sometimes the busy nature of life can leave us drained even when we aren’t facing huge trials. The past couple of years have certainly tested our limits, leaving us parched and discouraged.
Let’s look at Psalm 84 today and be challenged and encouraged to refresh our spirits. The 84th Psalm shouts to us, pleading with us about a longing that is deep within.
This man is homesick, not longing for the confines of a neighborhood but for the house of the Lord. The mood is very similar to that of Psalm 42 and 43, which are also representative of the singers of the temple called the Korahites. The singer proposes to help us break free from the despair and gloom through the power and praise found in song.
There are three times in the psalm that we find the word “blessed.” The point the psalmist is making is very simple. God’s presence in our lives is refreshing and is a blessing. Look at the three ways we are blessed.
First the psalmist says, “Blessed are those who dwell in your house; they are ever praising you” (Psalm 84:4). Dwelling in God’s house implies the person is “at home” with God. The place of worship is not just a place to visit when all else fails. The one who is blessed “dwells” there. This person is always praising God. This isn’t a fake or superficial expression of joy, it is genuine. Instead of looking at life through a negative, critical lens, this person looks at life and determines where God is acting and blessing.
Next, the person is blessed if they find their strength in God (Psalm 84:5). If the troubles of COVID, the economy and society have only taught us one thing, we should realize that life spins out of our control. On our own strength, we stumble and fall to anxiety, illness and weakness. We need to rely upon God’s strength to endure and prosper in times of calamity.
Notice the 5th verse further clarifies this person. The psalm tells us the one who is blessed has set their heart on the journey. The NIV translation calls it a pilgrimage. A part of our struggle is that we want things to be comfortable. We want them to stay the same. Even when we speak of recovery, we want things to “return to normal.”
The one who relies upon God’s strength understands life is a journey. The song says, “This world is not my home, I am only passing through.” We need to look to God to be the moral compass in our lives, guiding our direction.
The final mention of “blessing” comes in the last verse of the psalm. Blessed is the one who trusts in God. We trust in many things in our lives. Many of them falter and disappoint us. When our trust is in God, He does not disappoint. Even when circumstances do not develop the way we had hoped, God works through the difficulty to bring about our best interest.
The psalmist makes an interesting comparison in verse 10. He says he would rather be “the greeter at the door” of the house of God, than to be on the throne in the house of the wicked. Fame, fortune and pleasure are fleeting. Serving God, even in the smallest of positions, brings about peace and contentment and blessing.
Coca-cola used to have its marketing slogan remind us that “Coke is the pause that refreshes.” As we look to the cooler temperatures of the fall, and the presence of God in our lives, let’s enjoy this autumn as a pause that refreshes.
Welcome to the temple.
