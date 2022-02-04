Have the struggles in society because of politics and pandemics caused more people to turn to the Bible for answers and encouragement? The findings of several recent surveys indicate a positive answer.
According to surveys published on statista.com, trends in Bible reading over the last five years have changed. During the first four years, about a third of people in the United States say they never read the Bible. During 2021, the number dropped to 29%, the lowest number in the five years.
American Bible Society released its State of the Bible annual report, which shows cultural trends about engagement with Scripture. The report revealed that millions more Americans turned to the Bible in the past year than in previous years. The study found out that one in four adults in the United States report a more frequent Bible reading habit than a year ago.
John Farquhar Plake, director of ministry intelligence for the Society, said, “Our research shows that in the midst of incredible pressure, Americans are finding hope and resilience in the Bible.”
Their findings were supported by studies done by Lifeway Research Group. They discovered that churchgoers are more likely to read the Bible regularly than others. The number that engaged with the Bible outside of church is on the rise.
Bible verses become favorites because of their encouragement and inspiring message of hope. The verses often focus on finding strength, growing in faith, and trusting in God. We walk away from the verses understanding that we are all in this journey of faith together.
For the past several weeks, our discussion has centered on personal favorite Bible verses. Many of you took advantage of the opportunity to share your favorite verses during the past month. Today we will look at verses that are popular across American. During the rest of the month, we will look at some of your favorite Scriptures.
Bible Gateway is a website that offers Bible study material and a search engine to look up verses in several different translations. It has compiled data showing which verses are read most on their website.
Interestingly, they also were able to determine which passages were least popular. Their data says that any verse from 1 Chronicles 23 through 1 Chronicles 27 is at the bottom of their list. These Scriptures detail the organization of the priests and officials under the reign of King David.
These five verses were looked up most often during the past year. The verses quoted all use the New International Version of the Bible.
• For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life (John 3:16).
• For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future (Jeremiah 29:11).
• And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose (Romans 8:28).
• I can do everything through him who gives me strength (Philippians 4:13).
• In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth (Genesis 1:1).
According to Lifeway Research, the most searched for word in their information was the word “love.” Many of the most popular verses in their studies included the word. Their top 10 list also included these verses.
• Only goodness and faithful love will pursue me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord as long as I live (Psalm 23:6).
• For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but one of power, love, and sound judgment (2 Timothy 1:7).
• But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness (Galatians 5:22).
The website dailyverses.net offers verses each day and a personal Bible reading plan to its readers. Their most popular verses also include these favorites.
• Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus (1 Thessalonians 5:16).
• Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus (Philippians 4:6-7).
• These commandments that I give you today are to be on your hearts. Impress them on your children. Talk about them when you sit at home and when you walk along the road, when you lie down and when you get up (Deuteronomy 6:6-7).
• Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask for in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours (Mark 11:24).
• The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace (Numbers 6:24-26).
In addition to favorite verses, most people have favorite translations. Even with the huge selection of translations, Americans turn to two versions more than any other. The New International Version and the King James Version are the most popular translations.
Although there is no right or wrong answer, technology is leaving its mark on our Bible reading habits. Tools like online and electronic versions of the Bible, audio versions of the Bible and even Bible apps make the Bible available in an instant. Americans use these tools, but still prefer a printed edition of the Scripture.
Over the next few weeks, we will look at some of your favorite verses. Although some of your favorites were listed above, your favorites include some special verses for some special reasons.
