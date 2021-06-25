Are you ready to start your adventure on Paul’s second missionary journey?
Let’s begin where Paul begins in the city of Antioch of Syria. Antioch was the capital of Syria during both the Seleucid reign and the Roman imperial rule. Antioch today is modern Antakya on the border of Turkey and Syria. The ancient city was located on the east side of the Orontes River. In some places of the city, the river completely surrounded the city.
The location of Antioch was the main reason for its status in the world. The city was at the intersection of the major trade routes connecting Egypt, Asia Minor, Greece, Italy, Mesopotamia, Armenia and India.
It was a significant spot for the spread of the Christian faith. Antioch allowed a strong presence of Judaism to co-exist with the mythologies of the Greco-Roman world, coupled with the religions of Africa and Asia. In addition, education and the arts were held in high esteem.
There is no question that for Christianity, Antioch was one of the centers for the faith. It became the foundation for encouragement, teaching, leadership and outreach as the message of the gospel spread through the world.
Like most cities today, Antioch was racially diverse and culturally pluralistic. As a result, when the believers were scattered from Judea and arrived there (Acts 11:19-20), they had to wrestle with how to make the gospel meaningful for the diverse groups.
Antioch was often referred to as “all the world in one city.” You could see the riches and diversity of the entire world in one city. Antioch was designed like most cities of the day — a circular wall surrounding the boundaries of the city and inner marketplace at the center of the city, serving as its hub.
From the hub of the city were inner walls, sometimes constructed, sometimes natural barriers that served as spokes reaching from the hub to the outer wall. The spokes marked ways that divided different people groups from one another. Jews from Gentiles. Rich from poor. Color from color.
Until the Christians came. Christians could be found in every spoke of the city's wheel. The image of Christians in Antioch was not just that they were united, but they united others, breaking down the barriers, seeing life existing through, and in spite, of differences. There are huge lessons for us from Antioch, aren’t there?
The early church was known as followers of the Way, often shortened to just “The Way.” It wasn’t a name claimed by their own; it was a name bestowed upon them by others. These followers of Christ were first called “Christians” by the leaders of the community in Antioch (Acts 11:26).
The interesting — and quite unusual — thing about this is that sects of the Jewish faith usually did not get a distinctive name among the Gentile population. The Jewish faith had Pharisees and Sadducees and Essenes but to the outside world they were all Jews. So why weren’t Christians simply lumped in with all the other variants of the Jewish faith?
The term “Christian” comes from the world realizing that something new and unheard of was happening. Remember what Paul used to write? In Christ there was no male nor female, no Jew nor Greek.
After Acts 11:26 the word “Christian” is only found two other times in the New Testament. King Agrippa used the word in Acts 26:28 — an unbelieving king applied the name that he knew as an outsider. The apostle Paul uses the word the only other time in 1 Peter 4:16 to speak of being oppressed in a wider society because of the label of that name.
I wonder if he used it because of how aware Peter was that the spokes of the city needed to be gone. For a while Peter struggled because he was afraid of unity when he was around some conservative Jewish brothers (Galatians 2:11-17). God nudged him once before in a dream (Acts 10). This time Paul scolded him publicly to his face (Acts 15).
Christians defied categories. They lived like they didn’t exist. Are we able to show the world a vision of a community in which there is no social, economic, racial or gender divisions (Galatians 3:28; Colossians 3:10-11)?
Billy Graham’s website carries an article written by Graham about 10 years ago. He begins the lesson by asking, “Have you ever thought about what the word ‘Christian’ means? It comes from a Latin word. It means ‘partisan for Christ.’ When you come to Christ, you take sides. You take sides with Christ.
Partisans are never neutral. They never play it safe. They never sit on the fence. They’re never spectators of the struggle of their times. They commit themselves.”
Is it any wonder that the first psalm sung on the ascent to Jerusalem, the psalmist chants, “Deliver me, O Lord from lying lips, from a deceitful tongue. Woe to me, that I sojourn in Meshech, that I dwell among the tents of Kedar! Too long have I had my dwelling among those who hate peace (Psalm 120:2, 5-6 ESV).
In a world that makes much of division, the Christian understands the value of unity. Peace among the people permeates the spirit. Jesus taught blessed are the peacemakers for they will be called the sons of God (Matthew 5:9).
Breaking down the walls, sometimes literally, they were first called Christians in Antioch. Perhaps that’s what they will call us today.
