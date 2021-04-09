Growing up, the first couple of days in the seventies meant spring cleaning. Grandma and Mom would work the house. Grandpa was in charge of the garage. Dad had to take care of the cars — cleaning them inside and out, and performing routine maintenance. Kids were doled out jobs that required bending, twisting or turning. The result left a new look and a clean, fresh feel.
According to the results on Statistica.com, 69% of Americans partake in spring cleaning every year. Another 11% tackle the chore every other year, while about 10% of Americans never spring clean. A separate survey by the American Cleaning Institute (ACI) found the numbers were even higher, finding that 78% of households clean every year.
Most people would feel better and safer if their homes were free from mold, dirt and odors, and if there was less clutter and more organization. People who give their homes a thorough cleaning tend to go from room to room, organizing and cleaning from top to bottom. These individuals seem to be healthier and happier.
As you are cleaning out the closet or the garage this year, is it time to also think about the need for a spiritual spring cleaning — one that might have a lasting effect? Did you know that spring cleaning is mentioned in the Bible?
As the time of the Passover approached, the Old Testament commanded that the home should be cleaned. Every trace of leaven — yeast and mold — needed to be eliminated. The house would get a thorough cleaning from top to bottom (Exodus 12:14-20). In the biblical tradition, leaven represented sin. The angel “passed over” the Hebrew homes that were protected by the blood of a lamb.
So where do we begin? Let’s face it — when we clean around the house, there are immediately some things that we see and we know they just need to go straight to the trash. These are items that are broken, falling apart, or that haven’t worked right in years. They are just taking up space somewhere in the house, and chances are we shouldn’t have ever owned them in the first place.
There is probably a box-full of those items in our spiritual closets. Some secret — and maybe other not-so-secret — sins that need to be eliminated. We know they are there — but we gloss over them, pretending they will get better, hoping that no one will notice them. We have put it off long enough — it is time to move them to the trash.
What if we actively threw out the blatant sins in our lives? The broken, cobweb-covered sins sit in the corner of our minds and hearts, collecting repercussions and gathering guilt. Let’s take them to God and admit they aren’t working and aren’t needed. Would you mind hauling them away? John writes, “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness” (1 John 1:9 ESV). Isn’t it interesting that he uses the word “cleanse?”
Okay, so we throw some things away. What is next? Now it is time to clean. Get out the disinfectant — we have some work to do. There are two kinds of dirt in our house. Some dirt builds up because it is in places that are difficult to get to and clean.
Let’s start with our hearts. There was a time when my wife was teaching full-time, and my weeks were filled with a more than 40-hour job, plus teaching at a college in the evenings. There was simply no time to clean anything. So for those couple of years, we hired a cleaning service to come in every other week and take care of these tasks.
Most of us are either too busy, or too blinded to adequately clean our own hearts. God provides a service for us. The Hebrew writer says, “Let us draw near to God with a sincere heart in full assurance of faith, having our hearts sprinkled to cleanse us from a guilty conscience and having our bodies washed with pure water” (Hebrews 10:22 ESV).
Deep cleaning of the heart can be piercing and painful, but the results are both liberating and energizing.
Let’s turn next to our eyes. What is in front of your eyes all of the time will affect your behavior. Would I try to start a diet during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays? John warns of the dangers of the “lust of the eyes” (1 John 2:16).
Let’s continue and deep clean the mouth. Consider not only your language and what you communicate, but also the thoughts that occur even when words never cross your lips. Bad language, gossip and slander, negative talk and pessimistic thoughts are counter to a faithful life that is anchored in God’s words — words that are true, grounded and just.
There are other places that are dirty because they are in places that we just don’t notice: the top of the kitchen cabinets, behind my computer equipment, or on the tops of the blades of the ceiling fans. It isn’t that I want them dirty — I just don’t see it very often. Let’s clean the sin in those places as well.
But our spiritual lives don’t just get dirty, they also get cluttered. We try to do too much. We bite off more than we can chew. We add more items to the pile. Let’s simplify things and see if there is more room and if things run better.
The Bible says, “Create in me a clean heart, O God, and renew a right spirit within me” (Psalm 51:10 ESV). Over the next few weeks, let’s look at some ways that we can do that.
