We have been listening to the words of the Apostle Peter as he pens instructions to Christians who had been scattered throughout the known world because of persecution. The disruption to normal living is not unlike the circumstances of today. Peter offers advice in his epistles, small letters located toward the end of the New Testament.
Last week we examined a passage from Peter’s first letter and the fourth chapter. The paragraphs that we studied ended with a reference to the final judgment (1 Peter 4:5), death and the resurrection (1 Peter 4:6). It shouldn’t surprise us that verse seven opens referring to the end of history. “The end of all things is near” (1 Peter 4:7).
Many early Christians spoke of the last days. The end is near because the ministry, death and resurrection of Jesus ushered in the last days (see 1 Corinthians 10:11; 1 John 2:18). The theme of the coming end of history pervades the New Testament (Romans 13:11-12; Philippians 4:5; Hebrews 10:23-25; Revelation 1:3, 22:10 etc).
The New Testament paints a picture of the end times that is almost a paradox. On the one hand, in the days before the end, life goes on. People are marrying, attending weddings, and working as if everything was the same (Matthew 24:38). On the other hand, there are almost cataclysmic changes taking place — earthquakes, wars, and famines — that will test man’s ability to remain faithful.
Peter proclaims that because the end is near the Christian should be clear-minded and self-controlled. The two words walk hand-in-hand and practically mean the same thing. The gravity of the last days prompts spontaneous and often irrational decisions. What do we do in light of the pandemic? The Christian can make decisions with a clear mind and self-control. The faithful perceive who really holds the outcome.
Are the events of today signs that the end of the world is near? “If a person were just completely ignorant about what the Bible says about the End Times, they may think this right now: This is it,” wrote Jeff Kinley, author of several books on biblical prophecy. According to a survey by Pew Research Center before the COVID crisis, 41 percent of Americans believed the end of the world would occur before 2050.
According to long-standing Jewish tradition, all of the plagues that struck Egypt will appear again before the final days. The first plague mentioned in Exodus 7:20 was the waters of the Nile turned to blood. According to the news source, Breaking Israel News, several cases of rivers turning blood-red were reported last year in different spots around the world.
Signs of the seventh plague of hail have been showing up in many unexpected locations. Saudi Arabia and South Africa were hit by baseball-sized hail so intense that it killed herds of cattle and other animals.
Is God warning us? Are these signs pointing to the end? Peter’s words are less spectacular, but much more practical. Look at these times with a clear mind and self-control. Spend more time than ever in prayer.
Two Scriptures come to mind, one is from the Old Testament prophet Isaiah. “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter” (Isaiah 5:20)! Sounds like he was writing to our culture today, doesn’t it? In the name of tolerance, we have stopped talking about right and wrong. We need to be reminded to speak truth, but with such love and gentleness that people will listen.
The other passage comes from the pen of the Apostle Paul. He writes to the Ephesians, “Make the best use of time, because the days are evil. Therefore do not be foolish, but understand what the will of the Lord is” (Ephesians 5:16-17). The changes to our lifestyle have gotten our attention. Don’t be foolish, understand what God would have us do with all this.
Rather than turn our heads and look away, let’s become an active part of a community that solves problems. People who you know are living paycheck-to-paycheck, anxiously awaiting help from a bickering, partisan Congress. What if the help came from you instead? What if your church met the needs of folks, first for the believers in your congregation, then for all in your immediate community?
A wise theologian at a nearby Seminary once said, “If the church were doing its job, the government could get back to its job of protecting people, instead of providing for them.”
Those who understand history are able to comprehend the significance of today’s events. Are they signs of the end? It will take some time for our hindsight to be 20/20. But the events surely point to an out-of-control world, and our need to recognize the existence of God and our dependence upon Him. The present can be but another example of His loving nature. The clear-thinking faithful pray for God to act while time still remains, and search for a way that God’s message can be manifest in their own actions.
The realization that at some point God is bringing history to a close should motivate the believer to turn focus upon God. We can see this close relationship best in our prayers. The faithful pray to God realizing that He is the one in control. All good gifts come from Him. Rather than attempting to change His mind, we want to shape our will to look more like His.
Is there one lesson to be learned through what seems to be an apocalyptic pandemic? Isolation from loved ones, plunging stock markets and death-producing disease help us understand what few things in life we actually control. The important biblical prophecy to seek fulfillment for is not a sign of the times, but a softening of our hearts.
